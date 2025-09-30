Tyler Perry, DeVon Franklin modernize ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Bible story for Netflix

Tyler Perry, working with preacher/film producer DeVon Franklin, released his first faith-based film for Netflix last week, "Ruth & Boaz." The film stars Serayah McNeill (right) as Ruth Moably and Tyler Lepley as Boaz. (Courtesy of Netflix)

The Atlanta-shot movie quickly shot up to No. 1 on the U.S. Netflix movie chart.

The Atlanta-shot movie quickly shot up to No. 1 on the U.S. Netflix movie chart.

But last year he teamed up with preacher and film producer DeVon Franklin to create specific faith-based movies on Netflix, the world’s biggest streaming platform.

But last year he teamed up with preacher and film producer DeVon Franklin to create specific faith-based movies on Netflix, the world’s biggest streaming platform.

Atlanta’s prolific media mogul Tyler Perry has always worn his faith on his sleeve and has regularly incorporated spiritual messaging into his films.

During a Q&A with moderator Kandi Burruss of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fame , Franklin recalled finding himself in a career funk two years ago, wondering about his next move.

During a Q&A with moderator Kandi Burruss of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fame , Franklin recalled finding himself in a career funk two years ago, wondering about his next move.

Franklin came to Atlanta last week for a screening of the film at Regal Atlantic Station with the two lead actors, Serayah McNeill as Ruth Moably and Tyler Lepley as Boaz.

The first film, “Ruth & Boaz,” debuted last week and quickly sped to No. 1 on the service’s list of top 10 movies in the United States. It’s a modern retelling of a biblical love story that focuses on service, forgiveness and redemption.

The first film, “Ruth & Boaz,” debuted last week and quickly sped to No. 1 on the service’s list of top 10 movies in the United States. It’s a modern retelling of a biblical love story that focuses on service, forgiveness and redemption.

“I am sitting there in my home and the phone rings. It’s Tyler Perry,” Franklin said. “I’ve known Tyler for a long time. He says, ‘Hey man. I hear you’re making a deal with Netflix.’”

Franklin said he had talked to Netflix but had no actual production deal. So Perry, who already had a separate existing deal to create films and TV shows for Netflix, suggested they develop movies together that speak to audiences seeking faith-oriented stories.

“Ego would have me say, ‘I’m me! I can do this by myself!’” said Franklin, whose box office hits include “Miracles from Heaven” and “Heaven is for Real.” “But I set ego aside. What if two powerful men of color in Hollywood partnered up to make content that could uplift and inspire everyone who watches it? I immediately said yes.”

"Ruth & Boaz" actors Tyler Lepley (left) and Serayah McNeill (second from left) with producer DeVon Franklin (right) after a Q&A featuring moderator Kandi Burruss (second to right) at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

The deal, he said, came together quickly. “Sometimes faith-based movies get a bad rap,” Franklin said. “But faith is a real superpower. … You can believe in a God who loves you. You can unleash faith at your job and at home and see things change. It’s about real power and real people.” While Perry couldn’t be at the screening because he was out of the country prepping for his next film, Franklin heaped praise on him, dubbing him “a friend, a mentor, a partner. He said, ‘I want you to be empowered. I want to use my power to enable you to make the movies you want to make when you want to make them.’” Franklin said that early in the process as they prepared to film at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta — Perry became impatient when Franklin would seek his approval on various ideas and told him: ‘You have to stop coming to me asking for permission. You better take authority. Whatever you choose, I have your back.” The deal, he said, came together quickly. “Sometimes faith-based movies get a bad rap,” Franklin said. “But faith is a real superpower. … You can believe in a God who loves you. You can unleash faith at your job and at home and see things change. It’s about real power and real people.” While Perry couldn’t be at the screening because he was out of the country prepping for his next film, Franklin heaped praise on him, dubbing him “a friend, a mentor, a partner. He said, ‘I want you to be empowered. I want to use my power to enable you to make the movies you want to make when you want to make them.’” Franklin said that early in the process as they prepared to film at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta — Perry became impatient when Franklin would seek his approval on various ideas and told him: ‘You have to stop coming to me asking for permission. You better take authority. Whatever you choose, I have your back.”

To Franklin, “that’s the Tyler Perry nobody talks about.”