Tyler Perry, DeVon Franklin modernize ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Bible story for Netflix
The Atlanta-shot movie quickly shot up to No. 1 on the U.S. Netflix movie chart.
Tyler Perry, working with preacher/film producer DeVon Franklin, released his first faith-based film for Netflix last week, "Ruth & Boaz." The film stars Serayah McNeill (right) as Ruth Moably and Tyler Lepley as Boaz. (Courtesy of Netflix)
The first film, “Ruth & Boaz,” debuted last week and quickly sped to No. 1 on the service’s list of top 10 movies in the United States. It’s a modern retelling of a biblical love story that focuses on service, forgiveness and redemption.
Franklin came to Atlanta last week for a screening of the film at Regal Atlantic Station with the two lead actors, Serayah McNeill as Ruth Moably and Tyler Lepley as Boaz.
“I am sitting there in my home and the phone rings. It’s Tyler Perry,” Franklin said. “I’ve known Tyler for a long time. He says, ‘Hey man. I hear you’re making a deal with Netflix.’”
Franklin said he had talked to Netflix but had no actual production deal. So Perry, who already had a separate existing deal to create films and TV shows for Netflix, suggested they develop movies together that speak to audiences seeking faith-oriented stories.
“Ego would have me say, ‘I’m me! I can do this by myself!’” said Franklin, whose box office hits include “Miracles from Heaven” and “Heaven is for Real.” “But I set ego aside. What if two powerful men of color in Hollywood partnered up to make content that could uplift and inspire everyone who watches it? I immediately said yes.”
"Ruth & Boaz" actors Tyler Lepley (left) and Serayah McNeill (second from left) with producer DeVon Franklin (right) after a Q&A featuring moderator Kandi Burruss (second to right) at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta. (Rodney Ho/AJC)
The deal, he said, came together quickly. “Sometimes faith-based movies get a bad rap,” Franklin said. “But faith is a real superpower. … You can believe in a God who loves you. You can unleash faith at your job and at home and see things change. It’s about real power and real people.”
While Perry couldn’t be at the screening because he was out of the country prepping for his next film, Franklin heaped praise on him, dubbing him “a friend, a mentor, a partner. He said, ‘I want you to be empowered. I want to use my power to enable you to make the movies you want to make when you want to make them.’”
Franklin said that early in the process as they prepared to film at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta — Perry became impatient when Franklin would seek his approval on various ideas and told him: ‘You have to stop coming to me asking for permission. You better take authority. Whatever you choose, I have your back.”
To Franklin, “that’s the Tyler Perry nobody talks about.”
Perry was not available for interviews with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for this movie, but explained to Netflix.com why he chose to partner with Franklin: “I think in this polarizing world, and at a time when the world seems to be growing colder every day, we both share the common goal of wanting to spread some good. And there’s no better place than Netflix.”
Serayah McNeill (left) as grape picker Ruth and Tyler Lepley as winery owner Boaz fall in love in "Ruth & Boaz" on Netflix. (Courtesy of Perry Well Films 2/Netflix)
Franklin said he opted to first start with “Ruth & Boaz” after holding a sermon series about being single and reading Ruth’s story in the Old Testament.
“Ruth never went looking for love,” he noted. “She had committed to be of service. Love was given as a reward.”
In the modernized version, Ruth quits her life as a sexualized rap star, feeling it doesn’t square with her moral bearings. Her boyfriend and his father die soon after in a carjacking. In grief, she joins Naomi (Phylicia Rashad), her boyfriend’s grieving mom, for an impetuous escape to the latter’s hometown.
They move into Naomi’s crumbling former home after she discovers her financially strapped dead husband left her with nothing else.
With no job and no money, Ruth signs up to pick grapes at a local winery, an echo of Ruth’s agricultural work in the Bible story.Boaz, the kind, strapping winery owner, falls for her.
Franklin’s message in the movie is “it’s actually cool to be loved. It’s cool to be open to love. So often in the culture, people worry more about what they can get out of a relationship. I hope people who see this film realize you have to open your heart, even if you’ve been through pain and tragedy like Boaz and Ruth. Opening your heart means love cannot only get out but also come in.”
Phylicia Rashad, pictured attending the premiere of "The Gilded Age" in June, stars in "Ruth and Boaz" as the grieving mother of Ruth's late boyfriend. Actor Tyler Leply said of Rashad, "We were blessed to have her on set." (CJ Rivera/AP)
The biggest name in the film is “Cosby Show” legend Rashad.
“We loved Phylicia so much,” Lepley said. “We all know Ms. Phylicia’s skill set. But the real blessing is her. We were blessed to have her on set. She would bring Devon aside and make sure he’s taking in the scenery and breathing. She’d tell me and Serayah her experiences in the business. She really set the tone for what you see in the movie.”
The stars of "Ruth & Boaz," Serayah McNeill (left) and Tyler Lepley, greet the audience at a screening of the Netflix film on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta. (Rodney Ho/AJC)
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
