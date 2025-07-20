The project could be completed by January 2028, per the plans.

Perry’s interest in a public component to his studio campus dates back many years. In 2015, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained an early site plan Perry provided to the Army showing a potential museum and amphitheater. His studio is not currently open to the public, though before the pandemic, he was considering opening it to public tours.

In 2021, Perry reached a deal to buy 38 acres of land adjacent to his studio that would include a “theatre district, retail, restaurants and plenty of employment opportunities,” according to a news release at the time. The $8.5 million land purchase closed the following year.

A spokesperson for Perry did not provide more information Saturday.

The new project would demolish nine existing buildings totaling more than 200,000 square feet, according to the DRI filing.

Perry has wanted to grow his media empire in southwest Atlanta. Last year, he paused an $800 million expansion that would have added new soundstages and backlot set pieces. Perry said at the time he was concerned video-related artificial intelligence could hamper demand for traditional filmmaking.

Tyler Perry Studios opened at Fort McPherson in 2019, featuring a dozen soundstages and a backlot that includes a replica of the White House. Perry bought the property in 2015 for $30 million.

Scott Samples, who is listed as a contact on the DRI filing and who has served as an adviser to Perry on real estate matters, did not return a request Saturday about the proposed entertainment district.