Sports Daily: Falcons cutting Grady Jarrett

More details to come, but it’s a dramatic move to help kick off what should be an eventful few days for both Atlanta and the NFL.

KIRKO PAINS

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Buckle up, folks: It’s legal tampering time!

The weird period when NFL agents and players can talk to teams and reach “agreements” but not make anything official starts at noon today — and runs until the new league year begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Even before the Jarrett news broke, the Falcons had some significant decisions to make. And more than a little drama to address.

😵‍💫 That one quarterback: Remember Kirk Cousins? Who came to town after some not-so-legal tampering this time last year, played OK for a while, then got hurt and got benched?

He’s had quite a few days, schmoozing with the president of the United States of America (????) and telling Falcons owner Arthur Blank he wants out of Atlanta. That may well happen — but when and how?

General manager Terry Fontenot says he’ll do whatever’s best for the team. That could mean keeping Cousins as a (very expensive) backup, holding out for a possible trade or cutting him before next Monday, when he’s due a $10 million bonus.

💵 Cap considerations: The Falcons, meanwhile, went ahead and extended the contract of dependable left tackle Jake Matthews. Atlanta was over the salary cap, and the move now gets them a couple million bucks under the cap.

The AJC previously reported the team could create around $44 million worth of cap space by restructuring the contracts of several other players. That did not include Jarrett’s cap number of $20.3 million.

🤔 Internal decisions: The Falcons let Matthew Judon and his 5½ sacks hit free agency. Safety Justin Simmons, nickel back Dee Alford and starting inside linebacker Nate Landman, too.

Some of them (especially the last two) could still come back, as could free agent wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge.

The biggest decision Atlanta needs to make is on center Drew Dalman, who will presumably draw significant interest (and big-money offers) from other teams.

Mr. Ledbetter doesn’t expect Dalman to remain in Atlanta. He took a stab at predicting the fate of a few dozen other Falcons, too.

💰 Other ideas: The Falcons are, of course, allowed to do some shopping as well. D-Led suggests keeping an eye on pass rushers like Josh Sweat and Chase Young. (Previously listed target Khalil Mack appears set to re-sign with the Chargers.)

Both would be welcome additions, especially at the right price.

And especially with Jarrett moving on to greener pastures.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Credit: Daniel Varnado for the AJC Credit: Daniel Varnado for the AJC

🏀 Tonight: The Hawks look for a third straight win when they host the Sixers (7:30 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Southeast)

🏈 Tuesday: Georgia football starts spring practice.

🏆 Wednesday: Georgia football holds its pro day and the Hawks host the Hornets (7:30 p.m. on Fan Duel Sports Southeast). Then it’s conference tournament time for the men of the ACC and SEC.

Georgia Tech basketball ended its regular season with a loss but got the eighth seed and a first-round bye. Tipoff against ninth-seeded Virginia arrives at noon on ESPN.

Fresh off its regular season-capping 20th win, Georgia basketball landed the 11th seed and takes on 14th-seeded Oklahoma at roughly 9:30 p.m. (officially, it’s 25 minutes after the 6 p.m. game ends). That’s on SEC Network.

⚾ Thursday: Two weeks until the Braves open their season at San Diego!

🛫 Friday: The Hawks close out their six-game homestand against the Clippers (7:30 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Southeast).

WELCOME NEWS

When Jurickson “The Team’s Only Notable Offseason Acquisition” Profar started rolling around writhing in pain after diving for a ball over the weekend, Braves fans immediately feared the worst. And why not? It’s been a rough 11 months or so on that front.

Thankfully, CT scan results announced Sunday revealed Profar’s injury to be nothing more than a bone bruise.

Painful? Sure. But not as painful as some combination of Jarred Kelenic, Bryan De La Cruz and Eli White having to fill two outfield spots until Ronald Acuña Jr. returns.

🧸 Elsewhere on the positivity front: Marcell Ozuna says unofficial mascot “Snitbear” is in hibernation right now but will return to the dugout this season.

EXPENSIVE STRUGGLES

Credit: Rich Von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via AP Credit: Rich Von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via AP

Atlanta United spent roughly $50 million on its offensive attack during the offseason. And thus far, the return on investment is a just tad lacking.

The Five Stripes’ 0-0 draw with New York on Saturday marked their first consecutive scoreless matches in three seasons. Manager Ronny Deila says the goals will come — if the squad starts playing the second half like it does the first.

And believe it or not, they could use a few more backward passes, too.

🗓️ Save the date: In other soccer news, four English Premier League teams (including Manchester United) are slated to play exhibition matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 3.

T-SHIRT TIME

Well, well, well. Would you look who it is: the AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt. And that beautiful son of a gun is looking for this year’s design.

📱 Public voting opens at 2 p.m. today — exclusively on the AJC app. You’ll find an “AJC PRR” option right there at the bottom, then click on “T-shirt voting” to choose from the five finalists.

Personally, I’m a fan of the “Peachy State of Mind” option, but you do you! And maybe go ahead and sign up for the Peachtree Road Race newsletter, too? It relaunches next month.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

OK, this is my favorite among the hundreds of photos the AJC crew snapped during four days of high school state basketball finals in Macon.

Let the pure emotion of Wheeler coach Larry Thompson draw you in. Then allow yourself to notice No. 2 over on the right. Fantastic stuff.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

He's shooting about 85%, so when I saw him up there I think everybody kind of calmed down. - Thompson on player Colben Landrew, who made six late free throws to seal the win

Until next time.