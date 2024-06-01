Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Charlotte

Atlanta United home record: 3-4-1

Charlotte goals for/against: 15/16

Charlotte expected goals for/against: 18.2/16.7

Atlanta United goals for/against: 20/18

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 23.4/19.6

Charlotte key players

Patrick Agyemang: Three goals, two assists

Ashley Westwood: Two goals, one assist

Kerwin Vargas: Two goals

Atlanta United key players

Saba Lobjanidze: Four goals, three assists

Giorgos Giakoumakis: Five goals, two assists

Brooks Lennon: Five assists

Jamal Thiare: Four goals

Thiago Almada: Three goals, two assists

Injury reports (as of May 31)

Atlanta United

Out: Tyler Wolff (knee) and Bartosz Slisz (personal)

Charlotte

None reported

What was said?

“I hope I can find the right words, the right connection with them individually, collectively so we can make that big, big victory, turning point in the season and we can in three, four months, we can come back to remember Miami, ‘that was important, that’s where we came back to who we are.’ I hope that happens. But in order to do that, we have to be focused in the present, we have to be focused on today, their recovery.” – Gonzalo Pineda

“When you win a game, it’s always good. You can feel the feeling, you can feel the atmosphere in the facility, in the training ground, so but we have to stay a little bit down, not go too high because football it’s like this every three days you’ve got a game, in a few moments you can change your feeling and everything, but it’s always good to train after a win and to prepare for another game with confidence, with pleasure and patience, and we have the good feeling for the next game, and we hope it will be good. – Tristan Muyumba

Officiating crew

Referee: Ismir Pekmic

Assistants: Matthew Nelson AR2: Andrew Bigelow

Fourth: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Timothy Ford

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Luis Abram

Centerback Stian Gregersen

Centerback Derrick Williams

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Dax McCarty

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Midfielder Thiago Almada

Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.