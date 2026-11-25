Sports The Win Column: 26 things to be thankful for Big moments, good vibes and other Atlanta sports moments worth celebrating this year. Share The Win Column​

By Tyler Estep 9 minutes ago

Hey y’all. Quick programming note before we begin: The Win Column is off the rest of the week (gobble gobble), so make sure you’re sticking with AJC.com/sports for all the latest. And get a good nap or three in, just for me. COUNTING BLESSINGS Georgia wide receiver Craig Dandridge Jr. celebrates his touchdown against South Carolina. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) According to ancient journalism law, every newsperson is required to execute one of these tasks sometime between Thanksgiving and Jan. 1: Write about what they’re thankful for.

Recap the year that was.

Make predictions for the upcoming year. Today I’m gonna to do the first one. And kind of the second at the same time, I guess.

But don’t worry — no schmaltz here. Just enough sports-related thoughts, memories and jokes to fill your plate, with a heaping helping of current news on the side. Here are 26 things to be thankful for this year. 🦃 Three good Falcons games. 🦃 Jake Matthews’ attitude, despite the other seven games … and eight straight playoff-less seasons. (That’s a gift link.)

🦃 A Thanksgiving NFL slate that actually includes good games. And also Cowboys-Eagles. 🦃 Readers! 🦃 The “Today” show, which finally got to the bottom of that whole “what’s that couple of Tech fans arguing about on TV?” thing. Braden Flournoy and Tallulah Wall eschewed what would’ve been a perfectly lovely interview with this newsletter for a national TV exclusive, describing their little spat as a “completely insignificant” misunderstanding.

Flournoy also said this: “Brent Key, please, please use this as motivation to be better at football in the coming years. I know I don’t have to tell you; you’re going to get fired up anyway. That’s the kind of coach you are. But please.” Not sure how the motivation part would work (“Win one for Braden and Tallulah!”) … and the Jackets may take on their top-ranked enemies from Athens with a third-string quarterback on Saturday. But shoot your shot, kid. 🦃 College football, writ large. Despite, uh, everything else going on in the background, the sport has delivered upsets and on-field bangers every single week. 🦃 And where else is trash talk so much fun? From Garrett in Phenix City, Alabama: “What does a Tech fan do after his team wins a national championship? Turns off the PlayStation and goes to bed.”

From Allan in Atlanta: “Did you hear about the UGA football player who flunked out of pharmacy school? He couldn’t figure out how to fit the little bottles into the typewriter.”

🦃 Rahul Deshpande. The Win Column wouldn’t be the same without its data daddy, and his latest work sticks to the Clean Old-Fashioned Hate theme: Translation: Saturday’s 35½-point spread in favor of Georgia is tied for the second-biggest in recent memory, but the Jackets have at least covered the last four years (which includes that eight-overtime epic in 2024). To quote Key: “So you’re telling me we got a chance?” 🦃 The Braves beating the Phillies in the playoffs. 🦃 Zoo Atlanta inexplicably naming a monkey after Austin Riley. (Started making a list of other animals they could name after Atlanta athletes, but it got too weird. The Hawks’ Lu Dort was a Komodo dragon.)

🦃 The AJC’s enticing and timely subscription deal, which offers a year’s worth of access for the low, low price of $19.99. 🦃 Work-league softball. 🦃 High school football! A deaf kid can make the team. A bunch of teenagers can reignite a community come alive. Coaches can marvel at certain players’ athletic prowess, even decades after they’ve gone on to bigger and brighter stages. There are games too! Here’s a full preview of this week’s playoff quarterfinals, which include a juggernaut matchup of two defending champions. 🦃 And don’t forget to sign up for Georgia High School Football Daily. We’re thankful for that beaut of a newsletter, too.

🦃 Alternate jerseys, even when they don’t make much sense. 🦃 That brief moment in time when the Hawks were maybe better than the Knicks. 🦃 The guy on the left: The Hawks' Dyson Daniels defends former Hawk guard Trae Young in a game earlier this month. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC) 🦃 The guy on the right too, who gave us many, many memories before getting traded to Washington in January. 🦃 The Dream setting the city on fire and almost winning a title in the process. 🦃 The Dream moving to State Farm Arena full-time next season. 🦃 The World Cup. Argentina fans taking over Underground Atlanta. English fans adopting Michael Harris II. That goalie from Cape Verde. Good matches and good vibes all around.