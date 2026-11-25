🦃 The “Today” show, which finally got to the bottom of that whole “what’s that couple of Tech fans arguing about on TV?” thing. Braden Flournoy and Tallulah Wall eschewed what would’ve been a perfectly lovely interview with this newsletter for a national TV exclusive, describing their little spat as a “completely insignificant” misunderstanding.
Flournoy also said this: “Brent Key, please, please use this as motivation to be better at football in the coming years. I know I don’t have to tell you; you’re going to get fired up anyway. That’s the kind of coach you are. But please.”
Not sure how the motivation part would work (“Win one for Braden and Tallulah!”) … and the Jackets may take on their top-ranked enemies from Athens with a third-string quarterback on Saturday. But shoot your shot, kid.
🦃 College football, writ large. Despite, uh, everything else going on in the background, the sport has delivered upsets and on-field bangers every single week.
🦃 And where else is trash talk so much fun?
From Garrett in Phenix City, Alabama: “What does a Tech fan do after his team wins a national championship? Turns off the PlayStation and goes to bed.”
From Allan in Atlanta: “Did you hear about the UGA football player who flunked out of pharmacy school? He couldn’t figure out how to fit the little bottles into the typewriter.”
🦃 Rahul Deshpande. The Win Column wouldn’t be the same without its data daddy, and his latest work sticks to the Clean Old-Fashioned Hate theme:
Translation: Saturday’s 35½-point spread in favor of Georgia is tied for the second-biggest in recent memory, but the Jackets have at least covered the last four years (which includes that eight-overtime epic in 2024).
🦃 Weird merch. Seriously, have you ever dug into the nether regions of an online team store? You can buy a Hawks purse that’s round like a basketball and comes with a Sharpie. Or a UGA-branded solar light thing for your yard. Or a 500-piece puzzle depicting “a bunch of dogs decked out in Atlanta Falcons gear and watching the game on the couch.”
🦃 The AJC’s enticing and timely subscription deal, which offers a year’s worth of access for the low, low price of $19.99.