MARTA says its long-awaited new train cars, originally scheduled to go into service last year, are safe and ready for passengers — but there’s still no timeline for when the trains will begin operations.
The transit agency submitted its safety certification to the Georgia Department of Transportation on Nov. 9, according to records obtained from GDOT through the state’s Open Records Act.
Some testing items remain unresolved, but MARTA said there are workarounds that won’t compromise safety.
GDOT has the final say, and the state’s approval process can take 30 days or more. That would put the earliest possible start date in December, but MARTA spokesperson Payson Schwin said an exact date is not yet scheduled.
“While we are close to putting the new trains into service, we don’t have an estimated launch date to share just yet,” he said.
A December start date would be about one a year after the new trains were originally scheduled to begin running, timing that’s been pushed back multiple times. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the first to report that MARTA had not met the deadline to put trains into service ahead of the FIFA World Cup, as the agency had promised.
After that reporting, MARTA canceled a planned June 4 launch event. Officials have since refrained from promising a new date, saying only variations of “soon.” Last week, general manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt said the agency was “very, very close.”
“We will put these trains into service when they are ready,” he said. “We will not compromise safety or liability to meet any arbitrary date. That said, we are very, very close, and I look forward to seeing these trains carrying customers in the near future.”
When they begin service, the state-of-the-art railcars will represent a significant upgrade to MARTA’s aging fleet. Dozens of MARTA’s existing railcars are nearing 50 years old, and mechanical failures disrupt rider commutes routinely. The most unreliable of them can’t be phased out until the new trains enter service.
The $707 million project has been beset by delays and private bickering between MARTA and the Swiss manufacturer, Stadler. At one point last year, MARTA officials were so frustrated with delays they threatened to pursue a damage claim of more than $1 million against the company.
The new cars will be phased in over several years. MARTA officials have said previously it would begin service with several new trains and build out the fleet as new trains are certified.