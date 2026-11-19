Metro Atlanta New trains are ready for service, MARTA says The launch date is still to be determined, awaiting final approval from the Georgia Department of Transportation. Share A December start date to roll out the new railcars would be about one a year after the new trains were originally scheduled to begin running, timing that’s been pushed back multiple times. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Sara Gregory 35 minutes ago

MARTA says its long-awaited new train cars, originally scheduled to go into service last year, are safe and ready for passengers — but there’s still no timeline for when the trains will begin operations. The transit agency submitted its safety certification to the Georgia Department of Transportation on Nov. 9, according to records obtained from GDOT through the state’s Open Records Act. Some testing items remain unresolved, but MARTA said there are workarounds that won’t compromise safety. Related Story No timeline for new MARTA trains to enter service June 12, 2026 GDOT has the final say, and the state’s approval process can take 30 days or more. That would put the earliest possible start date in December, but MARTA spokesperson Payson Schwin said an exact date is not yet scheduled.

“While we are close to putting the new trains into service, we don’t have an estimated launch date to share just yet,” he said. A December start date would be about one a year after the new trains were originally scheduled to begin running, timing that’s been pushed back multiple times. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the first to report that MARTA had not met the deadline to put trains into service ahead of the FIFA World Cup, as the agency had promised. After that reporting, MARTA canceled a planned June 4 launch event. Officials have since refrained from promising a new date, saying only variations of “soon.” Last week, general manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt said the agency was “very, very close.”

Related Story An unwanted paint job: New MARTA trains target of recent rail yard vandalism October 29, 2026 MARTA interim GM Jonathan Hunt said last week the transit agency is close to getting new trains on the tracks. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

“We will put these trains into service when they are ready,” he said. “We will not compromise safety or liability to meet any arbitrary date. That said, we are very, very close, and I look forward to seeing these trains carrying customers in the near future.”