Atlanta Braves Finally, the Braves get last laugh on the Phillies Unlike 2022 and ’23, Atlanta protected its NL East title in the postseason. Share Add AJC on Google Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (second from right) reacts with Mauricio Dubón (left) and other teammates after hitting a three-run home run against the Phillies in the first inning of Game 3 of a National League Wild Card playoff series Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 1 hour ago

Remember Oct. 1, 2026, as something of an exorcism at Truist Park. The Braves defeated the Phillies 6-2 in the deciding Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series. Finally, the Braves survived a winner-take-all postseason series. And finally, the Braves one-upped the Phillies when it mattered most. Those who’ve followed this franchise in recent years understand that achievement’s significance. Imagine finally getting that date with your longtime crush who used to pay you no mind. Imagine snagging that coveted job that had previously filtered you out with AI. Imagine securing that dream home after years under your parents’ roof and sharing space with roommates.

This was a long time coming. And even when you land your dream home, there’s work ahead. But we’ll grant the Braves a few hours to celebrate their new life. “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t (mean more),” third baseman Austin Riley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “That’s an unbelievable ballclub; it really is. I enjoy playing against them. They have a really good group. That’s what baseball is all about. It’s about rivalries, going back and forth. They got us the first couple times and we got them this time.” Related Story Mighty Dodgers stand in way of Braves again Thursday was relief as much as celebration, really. The Phillies can no longer tout their October successes on the Braves. At last, for the first time in these teams’ lengthy histories, the Braves have ended a Phillies playoff run. The pain of the 2022 and ’23 NL Division Series has subsided. Braves fans who’ve taken a beating from the Phillies’ faithful can now return serve. The team and its fans deserve this euphoric state.

We’ll acknowledge a fact that’s presented without any possible pushback: The 2026 Braves were superior to the 2026 Phillies in about every way. Even the chaos of a three-game playoff series couldn’t change that.

They went 9-4 against the Phillies in the regular season, which included winning five of six earlier in the year when Philadelphia was off to a poor start. The Braves outpaced the Phillies from the beginning, seeing the gap narrow but never drawing close enough to truly feel threatening. Unlike 2022 and ’23, the Braves protected their NL East title in the postseason. It wasn’t easy, but the Braves earned their opportunity to see Freddie Freeman’s mighty Dodgers in October. “I don’t know if (beating the Phillies) means any more (than another opponent),” first baseman Matt Olson, taking a more neutral stance, told the AJC. “Yeah we’re division rivals, but we have a lot of respect for those guys over there. They play the game the right way. They play hard. I see a lot of similarities in our teams. You want to beat anybody that’s in your way, but I think sometimes that story gets a little taken away.” Related Story Read more Braves coverage It was a fresh sight, seeing the Braves look like the team ready to play in an elimination game. They overwhelmed the Phillies from the get-go. The Braves’ decision to start Ray Kerr looked genius. The Phillies’ decision to roll with Aaron Nola put them in an immediate deficit. Braves outfielder Michael Harris II’s three-run shot in the opening frame announced to Truist Park — and the national audience — this would not be one of those old-fashioned Atlanta playoff disasters. Nola’s consecutive walks set up Harris’ swing, which felt like it would determine the game before even one frame was completed.