How many people can say they have a monkey at the zoo named for them? Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley can. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The young monkey, born in August, is named for a player who has ‘made an impact on Atlanta sports.’

The young monkey, born in August, is named for a player who has ‘made an impact on Atlanta sports.’

One of Zoo Atlanta’s newest residents has been named after a member of the Braves.

Zoo Atlanta announced Thursday a Schmidt’s guenon monkey born in August has been named Riley, in honor of Braves third baseman Austin Riley.

“We thought it would be fun to recognize one of Atlanta’s own by giving our newest addition a name that connects him to our hometown team and a player who has made an impact on Atlanta sports,” Zoo Atlanta’s curator of primates, Jodi Carrigan, posted on the zoo’s Instagram account. “We’re proud to have our own Riley here at Zoo Atlanta, and Austin has a little fan of his own here, too.”