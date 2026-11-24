Atlanta Braves Could Braves explore Logan Webb trade? There is no perfect player available. But Webb might be the best starter the Braves could acquire for their needs. Share San Francisco Giants' Logan Webb pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (John McCoy/AP)

By Gabriel Burns 1 hour ago

If the Braves could describe a realistic No. 2 starter to join Chris Sale atop their rotation, that individual would sound a lot like Logan Webb. And lo and behold, Webb might fit the “realistic” criteria this time. The Giants are listening to offers for their ace, according to multiple reports (first by FanSided’s Robert Murray). That doesn’t mean he’ll be moved, it’s just acknowledgment that the team is open to hearing pitches from rival clubs. This is a notable development for the Braves, who have long admired Webb but were previously rebuffed in their attempts to acquire him, as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has previously reported.

Related Story 5 questions about MLB’s impending lockout November 23, 2026 In fact, there’s reason to believe Webb was at or near the top of the team’s wish list as it sought another postseason-caliber starter over the past year. But lead Giants executive Buster Posey, a South Georgia native, has a bloated payroll with expectations to win, so moving his uber-competitive front-line pitcher was basically a non-starter. Now, if the Giants are more amenable to trading Webb, it’s safe to assume the Braves will be part of the discussion. It’s easy to see why Webb holds such appeal to them. Webb epitomizes reliability. He’s covered at least 160 innings in five straight seasons. This past year was the worst of his career, with a 4.31 ERA in just 160 2/3 frames, but it was an underperforming season for many in the Bay Area. It doesn’t overshadow his resume (and it’s not like Webb pitched poorly). The righty had logged 190 or more innings in four straight seasons before 2026, posting a sub-3.50 ERA each year. From 2021-2025, Webb had a 3.19 ERA in 159 games. He earned his first 200-strikeout campaign in 2025 (224). He’s made two postseason starts, posting a 0.61 ERA against the Dodgers in 2021. He’s a ground-ball pitcher, which the Braves welcome and can maximize with their defense (though they don’t know who’s handling shortstop yet).

Related Story Tarik Skubal becomes Braves’ NL East rival with Mets November 23, 2026 Webb possesses off-the-charts intangibles as a competitor. He’d mesh well with Sale in that respect. He just turned 30 and is signed for $23 million and $24 million over the next two seasons, respectively. But he’s a foundational part of the Giants’ franchise. He’s also from outside Sacramento, making him a local product and a marketing dream in San Francisco. All this to say, it would take a seismic package to pry him.

The Braves are positioned to aggressively move here if they desire. Their revamped farm system gives them some higher-end young talent that they previously lacked in these conversations. For those scoffing at the suggestion of the Braves being willing to move prospects: They were willing to trade almost any of their prized youngsters for then-Tigers starter Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline. He was a rental for a few months. Webb isn’t Skubal, but he fits a major need, perfectly fits the Braves’ M.O., and he’s signed to an affordable deal. There is also reason to believe Webb would consider the Braves among his preferred landing spots if he’s moved. If there was a stars-aligned scenario for the Braves to part with multiple prized prospects, this seems to be one. Related Story Which trade candidates could fit Braves’ rotation? November 6, 2026 Webb covers the team’s need for an innings eater. He covers the team’s desire for a playoff-caliber starter. He’s succeeded in the postseason. His contract slots appropriately behind Sale’s. Webb’s value is even higher when you consider the financial ramifications; he’ll make $8 million less than the maximum value of Sonny Gray’s new contract with the Twins, despite the latter being seven years older.

The Braves would probably need to make almost all their prospects available for a trade like this. Would they part with rising outfielder Eric Hartman, who went from unknown to consensus top-30 prospect this past season? How about southpaw Cam Caminiti, who has true ace potential? The Giants don’t have to move Webb and probably aren’t inclined to, so the prospective buyer will have to wow them.

It’s worth wondering: The Giants have reportedly wanted to shed payroll, so could the Braves lessen the prospect package for Webb by taking shortstop Willy Adames? It’d be a move akin to when the Braves attached Melvin Upton’s contract to a Craig Kimbrel trade years ago. The Braves need a shortstop and Adames is a renowned clubhouse presence who provides 30-homer power, but the contract — with five years and $140 million remaining — is prohibitive without the Giants covering a portion of it. The Braves had past interest in Adames, but it wasn’t when he was on a pricey contract. This would seem an unlikely path, but it warrants mentioning. Related Story Why the Atlanta Braves worked quickly to sign relief pitcher Evan Phillips November 17, 2026 There’s a lot of familiarity with the Giants here. The Braves have employed multiple former Giants — players, coaches and staff — in recent years. And senior adviser of amateur scouting Perry Minasian is the older brother of Giants’ general manager Zack Minasian. Think Webb gets mentioned at the Thanksgiving dinner table? In other words, there are plenty of Braves folks who know Webb intimately. And there are relationships that can help a delicate deal like this one come together. Given all that, and Webb’s sterling reputation and track record, it’s no surprise the Braves are among the likely many teams that covet him.