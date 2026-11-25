Georgia Bulldogs Georgia still No. 1 in updated College Football Playoff rankings Share Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) shouts instructions during the first half of an NCAA football game at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Columbia, South Carolina. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Connor Riley 3 minutes ago

There were a number of changes to the latest College Football Playoff rankings this week. Yet the Georgia Bulldogs were still No. 1 in Tuesday night’s ranking reveal. Georgia is coming off yet another dominant win, beating previously No. 21 South Carolina 34-6. The loss dropped the Gamecocks out of the Top 25 rankings this week. Related Story Here’s how Georgia reacted to clinching a spot in the SEC championship game November 22, 2026 Behind Georgia are Utah at No. 2 and Texas at No. 3. Notre Dame comes in at No. 4 after UCLA dropped to No. 9 following its loss to Michigan. The top four seeds in the final College Football Playoff rankings earn first-round byes.

The final rankings come out the day after the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs will be playing in that game, having clinched a spot this past weekend. Its opponent for that game is still undecided, as Georgia could play No. 3 Texas, No. 6 Alabama or No. 5 Tennessee. Based on the tiebreakers, Texas is the most likely two-loss SEC team to face Georgia in the conference championship game. Georgia has won the SEC in each of the previous two seasons. But before the Bulldogs get to Atlanta, it must first take care of Georgia Tech this weekend.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-8 on the season. But Smart understands what this game means to Brent Key and will have his team ready to go against the upset-minded visitors.

Related Story Kirby Smart sets table for Georgia Tech: ‘Records can be thrown out’ November 24, 2026 “Big rivalry game,” Smart said on Monday. “One that a lot of people in this state watch and look forward to. I know Brent well. I’ve known him a long time. Really good football coach. I know they haven’t had the kind of season that they want to have, but I also know that records can be thrown out the window when it comes to this game.

As for Georgia’s College Football Playoff ranking, the current players pay it no mind. They know they have more important things to focus on than the weekly committee rankings. “I don’t even know how the playoffs work for real,” Georgia defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye said on Tuesday. “You just line up and play, that’s all I do for real.” Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech on Saturday is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

You can see the full College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13 below. College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13 Georgia Utah Texas Notre Dame Tennessee Alabama Miami Wake Forest UCLA BYU Texas Tech Oregon Iowa Indiana USC Arizona Oklahoma Houston Louisville Florida Ohio State Ole Miss Missouri Washington Nebraska