four questions Dalton football sees ‘community come alive’ with first quarterfinal since 2016 ‘It’s been a special year for sure,’ coach Chris Prewett says. Share In his second year with the Catamounts, coach Chris Prewett has led a turnaround from 0-10 to 3-8 to now 10-2. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC)

AJC By McClain Baxley for the AJC 15 minutes ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Dalton coach Chris Prewett, whose team defeated No. 7 Ware County 27-21 in the second round and will face Tucker at home Friday in the Class 5A quarterfinals. In his second year with the Catamounts, Prewett has led a turnaround from 0-10 to 3-8 to now 10-2. He coached the previous four seasons at Roswell, where he was 50-13 with two region titles. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? 1. What do you think the biggest difference from the past two years to now has been? “It’s obviously been a big jump as far as wins on the field. It’s compounded over time. When I got here, I think the biggest thing was just trying to create a competitive edge for us to actually play football with. That started in the weight room. That started on the practice field. Started in the classroom, anywhere that we were, we had to find that little switch to turn, so that way we could actually compete against somebody or not be afraid to compete against some competition. So I think that little edge that we’ve been working on over time, we were able to harness it a little bit more this year and obviously take advantage of some more opportunities as far as the wins and losses go. The guys have worked tremendously hard.”

Note: The biggest statistical change between this year’s team and last year’s is points allowed. The 2025 team scored more than 40 points in five games but gave up at least 45 in eight. The 2026 team has allowed more the 40 points twice, once in overtime against Cedartown and the other against No. 1 Cartersville. Related Story A look at Class 5A, 4A, 3A matchups for high school football quarterfinals November 24, 2026 2. Y’all have played a couple big games in both region and nonregion play this season. How have you managed to keep a group of high schoolers focused in the moment? “Our stance on the whole season has really been talking about these one-game seasons and focusing (on) who we’re playing that particular Friday. We try to drown out a lot of the noise on the outside. Being up here and being kind of further away from a lot of things is super helpful with that. I would lie to you if I said that trying to keep us all focused on one week at a time is easy. That’s kind of how we’ve been able to operate to a high level this year.” Note: Dalton has played the 10th-hardest schedule in Class 5A, according to the Maxwell Ratings.

Related Story Improvement Tracker: Dalton, Hephzibah move into first place November 4, 2026 3. Caine Woods had a big season last year as a first-year starting quarterback. He has dealt with injuries this season (missing all or parts of four games). What has his growth been like from last year to now, on and off the field?

“He definitely took a step up in his game this year. He was one of the probably biggest transformations on our team as far as the offseason goes. I think last year he played about 30 to 40 pounds less than what he is now. That’s a lot of credit to him for taking the weight room as seriously as he did. You don’t win playoff football without a good quarterback and without a quarterback playing at an elite level, and he’s doing that, and he’s been really, really good at getting the ball to where it needs to get to and taking care of the football. And it’s keeping us in games, and it’s keeping our guys level-headed because they know we’ve got a guy (who) can distribute the football (or) run if we need to. I can’t speak highly enough of him. … He’s a very talented kid (who) behind the scenes works his butt off and does everything you ask him to do.” Note: Woods passed for 2,611 yards in 11 games as a sophomore last season and led the state much of the regular season. As a junior in just eight full games, he has thrown 2,006 yards while cutting his interceptions to three from 11. Now 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 205 pounds, Woods has become a better runner, rushing for 798 yards (7.7 per carry) with four 100-yard games and 14 touchdowns. Related Story Teams that have reached the quarterfinals the most consecutive times November 23, 2026 4. How has the community rallied around this team as you have advanced to your first quarterfinal in 10 years? “Seeing our community come alive on a Friday night and support these guys was a special moment. This past Friday, it was an incredible environment to play in. Harmon Field has hosted a lot of football games and has hosted a lot of good teams, and it was definitely a special Friday night there. It’s tough when you get into this transfer portal world of football. It’s hard to capture that small town very much and dive into the football program and support the team, and I think that’s one of the cool things about Dalton, Georgia, is that whatever it is, if the Catamounts are playing, you’re going to have a lot of people there. They’re going to make a lot of noise, and they’re going to be there to support our team and our players and the program. It’s been a fun year, not only on the field but just being around the community and you see people wearing their shirts with pride and wearing their hats and being a part of everything that we’re doing. It’s been a special year for sure.”