A general view inside State Farm Arena as the Atlanta Hawks host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Atlanta. The Spurs won 126-125. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The new jersey is the fifth unique uniform the Hawks will wear this season.

The new jersey is the fifth unique uniform the Hawks will wear this season.

The Hawks announced a new special edition jersey on Monday.

For three home games this season, the Hawks will wear their new Nike Specter Edition jersey.

According to the announcement, “the Specter jersey represents a team that can’t be slowed because it can’t be predicted.”

Per NBA LockerVision, the Specter Edition jerseys unite eight of “the most storied NBA franchises” in a one-month uniform platform during the 2026-27 season.

The uniforms lean on past and present uniforms to create the future.

The Hawks will wear the new jersey for games on Dec. 3 against the Pacers, Dec. 23 against the Pistons, and Dec. 29 against the Bulls.