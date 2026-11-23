The Hawks announced a new special edition jersey on Monday.
For three home games this season, the Hawks will wear their new Nike Specter Edition jersey.
According to the announcement, “the Specter jersey represents a team that can’t be slowed because it can’t be predicted.”
Per NBA LockerVision, the Specter Edition jerseys unite eight of “the most storied NBA franchises” in a one-month uniform platform during the 2026-27 season.
The uniforms lean on past and present uniforms to create the future.
The Hawks will wear the new jersey for games on Dec. 3 against the Pacers, Dec. 23 against the Pistons, and Dec. 29 against the Bulls.