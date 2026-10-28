AJC Varsity Who is the best player Georgia coaches have ever seen? 191 get at least 1 vote. Former Cartersville star Trevor Lawrence is mentioned the most, followed by other former AJC players of the year: Eric Berry, Travis Hunter, Caleb Downs and Greg Reid. Share Eric Berry (from left), Trevor Lawrence and Travis Hunter are former AJC all-classification football players of the year from different decades who became college All-Americans and top-five NFL draft picks.

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago

Trevor Lawrence, Travis Hunter and Eric Berry are former AJC all-classification football players of the year from different decades who became college All-Americans and top-five NFL draft picks. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? They are the three top vote getters in an AJC Varsity survey that asked the state’s coaches to “name the three best opposing players you have faced or seen, or three who come to mind quickly, based on their abilities at the time, not future accomplishments.” Next in the voting came Josh Downs, Greg Reid and Deshaun Watson, other stars who led their schools to state championships. Related Story Most public-school coaches want private schools out of GHSA 6A, 5A playoffs October 26, 2026 Cited the most was Lawrence, the current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback out of Clemson who led Cartersville High to 15-0 records and state championships in 2015 and 2016. In high school, he passed for a state-record 13,902 yards.

McEachern coach Kareem Reid was Westlake’s coach in 2016 and 2017 during Lawrence’s last two seasons. Reid’s Westlake teams won region titles in the highest classification those years and reached the semifinals in one of them, but they didn’t have much luck against Lawrence and Cartersville, losing 31-0 and 35-8. “After I played him, I was like, man, he’s the best quarterback in Georgia — high school, college or pro,” Reid said. “We had several Power 4 defensive backs on that Westlake team, including AJ Terrell (now a Falcons cornerback), and Trevor was finding ways to put the ball in tight windows. Everybody understood his ability to beat you with his arm, but he surprised us with how fast he was. He could escape the pock and run for a bunch of yards, too.” Related Story A breakdown of how all ranked GHSA football teams fared in Week 10 October 26, 2026 Hunter and Berry were lauded for their two-way abilities. Both started on offense and defense.

Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner from Colorado and now Lawrence’s Jacksonville teammate, led Collins Hill to the 2021 Class 7A championship with a 24-8 victory over Milton, whose coach, Ben Reaves, used that game as an example of Hunter’s greatness. Hunter had 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown and had four solo tackles and a forced fumble in helping hold Milton to 69 passing yards.

“Forty-eight minutes of Travis Hunter in high school was no fun,“ Reaves said. ”You never got a break from him. He never came off the field no matter if you were on offense, defense or special teams.”

Older coaches had similar memories of Eric Berry, a quarterback and safety whose senior season at Creekside was 2006. He played at Tennessee and became a five-time Pro Bowl safety. Newnan coach Chip Walker first saw Berry in 2004, when Berry was sophomore and Walker was an assistant on Sandy Creek’s staff. Their teams were 9-0. “Eric started both ways at the beginning of the game,” Walker said. “It was unusually warm that night. We chased him all over the field on defense and had a hard time tackling him. He began to cramp and had to miss several plays. We ended up winning 31-28 in one of the best games I’ve ever been involved in. He scared you to death right up until the final horn blew.”

Berry was 11-of-14 passing for 164 yards and rushed for 153 yards on 10 carries that night, the AJC reported. Berry led Creekside to victory over Sandy Creek the next year, Walker’s first as head coach, and became the nation’s consensus No. 3 prospect nationally as a senior. Downs of Mill Creek and Reid of Lowndes also were two-way players named AJC players of the year after leading their teams to state titles. Watson, whose state passing record Lawrence broke, led Gainesville to its first state title in 2012.

AJC Varsity’s survey reached out to the GHSA’s 413 head coaches beginning in preseason and drew 195 respondents. The survey covered a wide range of topics. For this question, coaches could vote only for players they had faced or seen live, so the votes were widely dispersed. At least one vote went to 191 players. Related Story Running backs, two-way standouts lead top performances of Week 10 October 27, 2026 Here are the results.

13 - Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville 8 - Eric Berry, Creekside; Travis Hunter, Collins Hill 6 - Caleb Downs, Mill Creek; Greg Reid, Lowndes; Deshaun Watson, Gainesville 5 - Brian Branch, Sandy Creek; Richard LeCounte, Liberty County; Robert Nkemdiche, Grayson 4 - Casey Barner, McEachern; Sammy Brown, Jefferson; Jahmyr Gibbs, Dalton; Elijah Griffin, Savannah Christian