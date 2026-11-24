AJC Varsity Quarterfinal primer: TCC-Creekside playoff game could be one for the ages The two defending champions will face off Friday in Thomasville. Share The Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets beat the Gainesville Red Elephants 62-21 to win their Class 5A championship game, Dec. 17, 2025, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 53 minutes ago

Reigning state champions Thomas County Central and Creekside — ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in Class 6A — are facing off in Thomasville on Friday night in the headliner of the 32 football quarterfinals. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? The Thomasville-Creekside matchup is one of five quarterfinals between teams in the top four of the AJC Varsity rankings. The others are No. 1 Buford at No. 4 Valdosta (Class 7A); No. 3 Marist at No. 2 Blessed Trinity (Class 5A); No. 4 Pierce County at No. 1 Appling County (Class 3A); and No. 4 Greater Atlanta Christian at No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian (Class 4A-2A Private).

Related Story Buford ranked the No. 1 team nationally in 4 high school football polls November 24, 2026 What sets Thomas County Central and Creekside apart is their championship pedigree and historic dominance. Their game will be the fifth in GHSA playoff history between reigning champions, the first since Sandy Creek beat Peach County in the 2010 Class 3A semifinals. Thomas County Central and Creekside are not ordinary reigning champions, though. They are offensive and defensive juggernauts. Their game will be the first in playoff history between teams averaging more than 50 points per game (Creekside averages 51.4; Thomas Central averages 50.8.)

They’re just as good on defense. Thomas County Central has held eight opponents to seven points or fewer, including the past six. Creekside has shut out six teams and held two others to a touchdown.

Creekside (11-1) lost its opener to a Clay-Chalkville, an Alabama team, but neither has lost to a Georgia opponent since 2024. Creekside’s Georgia winning streak is 23 games; Thomas Central’s is 25. Their game will be the second in the playoffs or regular season between teams with Georgia winning streaks of 20 or more. The other was Sandy Creek (27) vs. Peach County (28) in 2010. Here are more things to know on this week’s quarterfinal games. Newbies: Making their first second-round playoff appearances are KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (first varsity game 2013), Mount Vernon (2006) and Randolph-Clay (1981).

Drought breakers: Jeff Davis is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 1990, breaking the longest drought besides Randolph-Clay’s. Other teams making the quarters for the first time in at least 10 years are Taylor County (last appearance 1998), Dodge County (1999), East Paulding (2011), Lovett (2014), Newton (2014), Christian Heritage (2015) and Dalton (2016).

History seekers: Eight quarterfinal teams have never made the semifinals. They are Bleckley County, Christian Heritage, Dodge County, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Mount Vernon, Newton, Randolph-Clay and Whitefield Academy. Seeking their first semifinal appearances this century are Douglass (most recent 1975), Columbia (1981), Bremen (1983), Central of Carrollton (1987), Dodge County (1990), Mitchell County (1992), Stephens County (1992) and Taylor County (1998). (Note: Randolph County High made the 1965 semifinals before the Randolph and Clay school systems merged in 1981.) Regulars: Carrollton is in the quarterfinals for the 11th straight season. Marist’s streak of 10 is the next-longest, followed by those of Grayson (nine), Benedictine (seven), Fitzgerald (seven), Prince Avenue Christian (seven), Creekside (six), North Oconee (six), Bowdon (five), Cartersville (five), Rockmart (five) and Thomas County Central (five). Missing you: Highly ranked teams that lost in the second round were No. 2 Calvary Day in Private; No. 2 Thomasville in Class 2A; No. 3 Monroe Area in Class 4A; No. 3 Dublin in Class 2A; and No. 4 Jefferson in Class 5A. Also exiting were 2025 champions Carver of Columbus, Worth County and Hebron Christian. Fellowship Christian, which had made the quarterfinals eight straight times, also was knocked off last week. Power regions: Six regions have three teams still playing. They are Region 3-3A (Appling County, Pierce County, Toombs County); Region 5-4A (Douglass, Greater Atlanta Christian, Stephenson); Region 2-4A (Mary Persons, Peach County, Troup); Region 2-2A (Bleckley County, Dodge County, Swainsboro); Region 5-3A (Holy Innocents, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Lovett); and Region 2-6A (Coffee, Lee County, Thomas County Central). Sixteen of the 57 regions have no surviving teams.

Upset alert: Five road teams are favored in the Maxwell Ratings to win as lower seeds. They are Buford (over Valdosta by 11), Columbia (over Rockmart by 8), Bowdon (over Randolph-Clay by 7), Mary Persons (over Dougherty by 2) and Tucker (over Dalton by 2). Maxwell was 14-5 when picking lower seeds to win in these playoffs.