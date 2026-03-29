Atlanta Braves Braves’ Dominic Smith has late mother on mind during walk-off grand slam ‘Just having her right there was really special,’ Smith said of Yvette LaFleur, who died of cancer March 15. The Braves celebrate at home plate after a walk-off grand slam from Dominic Smith (center) in the ninth inning against the Royals on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

By Gabriel Burns 1 hour ago Share

Dominic Smith blasted Carlos Estevez’s pitch into the night sky, his walk-off grand slam sending Truist Park into euphoria as they celebrated the Braves’ 6-2 comeback win. Smith rounded the bases and embraced his teammates at home plate. The usual spectacle unfolded.

RELATED Ken Sugiura: Let us count the ways that Braves manager Walt Weiss aced his debut What a way to introduce oneself to his new surroundings in his team debut. But the moment carried so much more emotional weight than the 40,000 in the stands could’ve perceived. Underneath it all, Smith was holding back tears. Smith lost his mother, Yvette LaFleur, to cancer 13 days earlier. And he felt her with him in that moment. “Just having her right there was really special,” a watery-eyed Smith said as he spoke with reporters afterward. Smith became the first player in history to hit a walk-off grand slam in his team debut, per Elias.

While outside attention focused on Smith’s battle for a roster spot over the past five weeks, he was dealing with something far more important behind the scenes.

Smith’s mother was diagnosed with cancer in September, when he was finishing the season with the Giants. He’d kept it mostly under wraps. Smith went unsigned throughout the winter and into spring training. The Braves first called him Feb. 10, but he was initially unsure about joining the team because of concerns about potential playing time. Matt Olson is firmly entrenched at first base and the Braves had other options to rotate at designated hitter. There wasn’t a clear path to making the roster. “I didn’t see my fit on the team,” he said. Still, Smith ultimately signed a minor-league deal a week later, explaining his decision largely as divine guidance. “You just have to have faith,” he said. “I think sometimes when we question God’s plan, that’s when we get in trouble. I really didn’t question it. I just said this is where you want me — and who wouldn’t want to play for the Braves, too? This is one of the best franchises of all time, so much rich history as far as great players, All-Stars and legends.

RELATED López impressive in first start in a year “Just a lot of rich history of winning. A lot of the determining factor was me getting my butt kicked by them my whole career. So I knew this lineup was great, this pitching staff was great. I just wanted to play winning, meaningful baseball. That’s why I chose here.” Thirty-nine days and one regular-season game later, it’s even more evident to Smith that he made the right decision, one he feels his mother would endorse. Smith left camp for around a week in late February when his mother had a scare. He had the team’s full support, of which he’s been extremely grateful. He repeatedly thanked Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos, manager Walt Weiss and his teammates for their support since he joined the organization. He emphasized that the Braves preach a family environment, and their actions back it. “This team is just so awesome,” Smith said. “I’m so blessed because of the love they showed me. Every day I’d come in they’re asking about her, asking about her well-being, my well-being. That’s all they really cared about. They didn’t care about baseball. Like I said, just them showing me that love — I know she’d want me to be here. That’s why I stuck it out. God is just so great; he really is.”

Smith’s mother died March 15 in his native California. Smith decided not to leave camp again as he was trying to make the team. The Braves’ circumstances dictated carrying Smith on their opening-day roster. He’s a situational player, but his power, production against righties and ability to play first base have value. His lack of positional versatility wasn’t as big an issue given others’ flexibility. Weiss had long admired Smith, who has spent 8½ of his nine seasons in the National League, including seven in the NL East. Smith notably hit a walk-off, three-run homer for the Mets against the Braves in the 2019 regular-season finale. Now, he has a walk-off that’ll be far more memorable. “What a moment for him,” Weiss said. “He’s a tremendous, tremendous guy. He’s a pro. We didn’t know when we brought him in what the role was going to be. I just knew that I liked him from the other side. We signed him late. Then there was some more opportunity after what happened with (Jurickson) Profar (getting suspended for the year). I’m just glad he’s on our club, and I’m glad he was able to break camp with us.”