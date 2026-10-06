Dream moving home games to State Farm Arena beginning with 2027 season

The Atlanta Dream are going big.
Since 2021, the Dream have played their home games in College Park at Gateway Center Arena, with a seating capacity of about 3,500 for basketball games.
The team announced Tuesday that it will play its home games at State Farm Arena beginning in 2027. The downtown venue, which is also the home of the Hawks, holds about 17,000, and, in recent years, the Dream have moved eight of their games to State Farm Arena — and they’ve sold out all of them.
That was enough of a sample size to sign a multiyear agreement to play all of their home games there. With the WNBA’s expansion, the schedule will grow from 44 to 50 games, meaning there will be 25 home games per season.
“This is an exciting next chapter for the Atlanta Dream, and a direct reflection of the exciting style of play that is Dream basketball, the passion of our fans and the incredible growth of this franchise,” Dream president and COO Morgan Shaw Parker said in a team statement. “Our players and our fans have transformed Gateway Center Arena into the most exciting experience in the WNBA.
“State Farm Arena gives us the opportunity to welcome thousands of additional fans while creating an even bigger stage for women’s basketball in Atlanta. We look forward to bringing the energy, traditions and spirit of Gateway with us to the heart of our city.”
The team notes the game day experience at State Farm Arena will maximize the traditions and engagement that fans have come to enjoy.
Tickets for the Dream’s 2027 season are available at atlantadream.com.