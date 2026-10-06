Dream moving home games to State Farm Arena beginning with 2027 season

The Dream and Cash App partnered with streetwear brand Playa Society to conceptualize and design the first-of-its-kind WNBA statement court, which will have the phrase “Pay Some Respect to Women’s Sports” across center court for the Dream at State Farm Arena in 2025. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Downtown arena will host 25 games next season, with a capacity of about 17,000.

Downtown arena will host 25 games next season, with a capacity of about 17,000.

The Atlanta Dream are going big.

Since 2021, the Dream have played their home games in College Park at Gateway Center Arena, with a seating capacity of about 3,500 for basketball games.

The team announced Tuesday that it will play its home games at State Farm Arena beginning in 2027. The downtown venue, which is also the home of the Hawks, holds about 17,000, and, in recent years, the Dream have moved eight of their games to State Farm Arena — and they’ve sold out all of them.

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That was enough of a sample size to sign a multiyear agreement to play all of their home games there. With the WNBA’s expansion, the schedule will grow from 44 to 50 games, meaning there will be 25 home games per season.