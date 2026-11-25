Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim reacts after Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts gets a hit past him during the third inning of Game 3 of the MLB National League Division Series between the Braves and the Dodgers, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Ha-Seong Kim spent just one season with the Braves, derailed by injury.

Ha-Seong Kim spent just one season with the Braves, derailed by injury.

Ha-Seong Kim’s tenure in Atlanta is officially over.

The Detroit Tigers reportedly have signed the free-agent shortstop to a one-year deal worth $5 million. Kim spent the 2026 season with the Braves organization, playing in just 51 games.

Kim signed with the Braves as a free agent in December 2025 and was given a one-year deal worth $20 million. But an off-field, offseason injury in January essentially derailed his season for good.

After making his season debut May 12, Kim hit just .068 over 27 games. He struck out 22 times in 82 plate appearances and drove in just three runs.