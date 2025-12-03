The Win Column: How you ranked Atlanta’s sports teams

By my count, Saturday’s SEC championship game will mark the sixth time Georgia has played either Alabama or Texas over the last two seasons. That’s roughly 22% of the Bulldogs’ games.
More on that particular version of Groundhog Day momentarily. We’ve also cooked up a (nonfootball) ticket giveaway you won’t want to miss.
But first: Poll results!
FROM FIRST TO WORST
Two weeks ago, I asked y’all to fill out a form ranking your “confidence in the direction of” Atlanta’s five professional sports franchises.
More than 300 of you did — and now it’s time for the big reveal.
So I present to you, ladies and gentlefolk, the results of the Win Column’s inaugural Atlanta Sports Vibe-O-Meter.
1️⃣ The Braves:3.83 trophies
Perfect? Nah. But y’all (correctly) deemed the local baseball team the city’s most confidence-worthy franchise. About 69% of voters gave the Bravos a four or five.
Keeping those vibes up, of course, depends on players staying healthy and plenty of offseason additions.
2️⃣ The Hawks: 3.26 trophies
This voter put things best: “Hawks are getting wins without Trae Young. Players are stepping up to the expectations and not rolling over and playing dead when the team gets behind. And playing defense. When is the last time you could say that?”
⚽ The World Cupdraw is when FIFA sorts the 48 competing teams into groups for next summer’s tournament. That starts at noon Friday (official watch party at Fado in Buckhead, if you’re into that kind of thing).
🎾 The inaugural Atlanta Cup brings tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka, Nick Kyrgios and Ben Shelton (an Atlanta native) to Gwinnett’s Gas South Arena for a Saturday exhibition event. Per the organizers, it’ll be the first time the women’s world No. 1 (Sabalenka) will play in the Atlanta area since 1997.
🏈 The Falcons host the 9-3 Seahawks at 1 p.m. Sunday. Huzzah.
⚾ Braves great Dale Murphy may(?) finally get into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Contemporary Era Committee meets Sunday to choose from Murph and seven other candidates, with results announced at 7:30 p.m. on MLB Network.
MAPPING OUT THE HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS
Gainesville’s … fighting Red Elephants are back in the playoff action Friday, two weeks after their on-field brawl with Brunswick and one week after they were originally supposed to play Langston Hughes (columnist Ken Sugiura has thoughts). The other Class 5A matchup is on hold so they can line back up.
But other than that: It’s semifinals all around, baby — and we thought it’d be fun to map out where the teams in each classification are from.
Temporarily tossing out the Gainesville ordeal and using very loose geographical definitions, we’re looking at ...
11 teams from metro Atlanta.
Eight teams from non-metro North Georgia.
and seven teams from Middle or South Georgia.
... who remain alive in the title hunt.
🔎 Here’s everything else you need to know about the action in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A. Check back at AJC.com/varsity for the other classifications soon.
AN SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME SONNET
With apologies to my favorite high school English teacher, Ms. Skinner, here’s a sonnet (Bill Shakespeare’s favorite kind of 14-line poem) about Georgia playing Alabama again in the SEC championship game.
(I mostly gave up on the “iambic pentameter” thing, but close enough.)
Kennesaw State head coach Jerry Mack and players celebrate after an October win over UTEP.
The SEC, of course, ain’t the only place for college football. And several other teams from our fine state are playing for (or toward) a title this weekend, too.
To wit: The Kennesaw State Owls and first-year head coach Jerry Mack are 9-3 in their second season with the big boys in FBS — and set to visit Jacksonville State on Friday for the Conference USA championship game.
🤔 So I had to ask … how did the Owls get so good, so fast?
Stan Awtrey, our man on the unofficial “college sports not involving UGA or Tech” beat, called Kennesaw State “one of the biggest stories of the season.”
“They hired an outstanding coach who was energetic, experienced and relatable to the players. Jerry Mack put together a good staff, and they did a great job analyzing what they had and constructing a strong roster that fit what they were trying to do. They went at it in a smart way — not like putting together a fantasy team.
“It helps to have good players like QB Amari Odom, who started the season on the bench but who has set school passing records, and Gabriel Benyard, who has flourished at wide receiver after he was moved to a position that rewarded his skills. The whole roster is full of situations like that — because of Mack’s smart approach to building a good roster. It has been enjoyable to watch.”
We love it when a plan comes together. Watch ‘em at 7 p.m. Friday on CBS Sports Network, if you can.
👍 I didn’t enjoy former Falcon Younghoe Koo going viral for violently stubbing his toe instead of kicking a field goal, per se. But I did get a chuckle after remembering that, back in September, I wrote he was “gonna be just fine.”