The Win Column: How you ranked Atlanta’s sports teams

Plus: College football poetry, tennis giveaway.
By
1 hour ago

By my count, Saturday’s SEC championship game will mark the sixth time Georgia has played either Alabama or Texas over the last two seasons. That’s roughly 22% of the Bulldogs’ games.

More on that particular version of Groundhog Day momentarily. We’ve also cooked up a (nonfootball) ticket giveaway you won’t want to miss.

But first: Poll results!

FROM FIRST TO WORST

Two weeks ago, I asked y’all to fill out a form ranking your “confidence in the direction of” Atlanta’s five professional sports franchises.

More than 300 of you did — and now it’s time for the big reveal.

So I present to you, ladies and gentlefolk, the results of the Win Column’s inaugural Atlanta Sports Vibe-O-Meter.

1️⃣ The Braves: 3.83 trophies

Perfect? Nah. But y’all (correctly) deemed the local baseball team the city’s most confidence-worthy franchise. About 69% of voters gave the Bravos a four or five.

Keeping those vibes up, of course, depends on players staying healthy and plenty of offseason additions.

2️⃣ The Hawks: 3.26 trophies

This voter put things best: “Hawks are getting wins without Trae Young. Players are stepping up to the expectations and not rolling over and playing dead when the team gets behind. And playing defense. When is the last time you could say that?”

Also, Jalen Johnson remains awesome.

3️⃣ The Dream: 3.16 trophies

Surprisingly limited love for a team coming off its winningest season ever, with stars all around. We’ll chalk it up to that first-round playoff exit.

4️⃣ Atlanta United: 2.33 trophies

Will rehiring Tata Martino and diving even deeper into getting the 2018 band back together, you know, work? No idea.

But after the literal worst season in franchise history, the Five Stripes should just feel lucky they’re not in last.

5️⃣ The Falcons: 1.47 trophies

What? You don’t like seven (soon to be eight) straight losing seasons, questionable hires, questionable coaching and a big shiny building that’s never hosted a playoff game?

Like the other Arthur Blank-owned franchise in town, the Falcons are floundering — so much so that of the 145 folks to fill in the survey’s write-in option, exactly half mentioned them.

A quick selection of some of my favorite comments, Falcons and otherwise:

Yeesh. If hockey really is our only hope, this city is doomed.

➡️ What else do y’all want to vote on? Shoot me some ideas.

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK (PLUS, COOL GIVEAWAYS)

There’s a lot going on, y’all. Here’s some of non-SEC championship stuff.

🏀 The Hawks host the Clippers (who just dispatched Chris Paul?) at 7:30 tonight. It’s also “Outkast Night,” meaning the first 5,000 folks get an “exclusive figurine set of the iconic duo.”

⚽ The World Cup draw is when FIFA sorts the 48 competing teams into groups for next summer’s tournament. That starts at noon Friday (official watch party at Fado in Buckhead, if you’re into that kind of thing).

(While we won’t find out which squads will play in Atlanta until Saturday, we do know the U.S. men will host Belgium and Portugal in pre-Cup warmup matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

🎾 The inaugural Atlanta Cup brings tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka, Nick Kyrgios and Ben Shelton (an Atlanta native) to Gwinnett’s Gas South Arena for a Saturday exhibition event. Per the organizers, it’ll be the first time the women’s world No. 1 (Sabalenka) will play in the Atlanta area since 1997.

Wanna go? We’re giving one AJC subscriber two free tickets, so don’t miss your shot: ENTER HERE.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to GA residents, 18+, who are active, paid AJC subscribers as of the time this newsletter is distributed. Enter by 12:00 p.m. ET on 12/04/25. Limit 1 entry per person. Prize: Two (2) tickets to The Atlanta Cup on 12/06/25 (ARV $198; parking not included). Odds vary. Sponsor: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. See Official Rules.

🏈 The Falcons host the 9-3 Seahawks at 1 p.m. Sunday. Huzzah.

Braves great Dale Murphy may(?) finally get into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Contemporary Era Committee meets Sunday to choose from Murph and seven other candidates, with results announced at 7:30 p.m. on MLB Network.

MAPPING OUT THE HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS

Gainesville’s … fighting Red Elephants are back in the playoff action Friday, two weeks after their on-field brawl with Brunswick and one week after they were originally supposed to play Langston Hughes (columnist Ken Sugiura has thoughts). The other Class 5A matchup is on hold so they can line back up.

But other than that: It’s semifinals all around, baby — and we thought it’d be fun to map out where the teams in each classification are from.

Temporarily tossing out the Gainesville ordeal and using very loose geographical definitions, we’re looking at ...

... who remain alive in the title hunt.

🔎 Here’s everything else you need to know about the action in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A. Check back at AJC.com/varsity for the other classifications soon.

AN SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME SONNET

With apologies to my favorite high school English teacher, Ms. Skinner, here’s a sonnet (Bill Shakespeare’s favorite kind of 14-line poem) about Georgia playing Alabama again in the SEC championship game.

(I mostly gave up on the “iambic pentameter” thing, but close enough.)

The Most Dangerous Game

Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?

No fool, it is fall, and you are too cold.

The Tide cometh here, and cometh to play.

Past horrors emerge, frightening and bold.

Hurts then Tua, then Tua and Hurts.

Long pass to Williams as Crimson crowd cheers.

Bulldog luck comes often, but then in spurts.

And games in this matchup fuel little but fear.

One win, seven losses ‘gainst this same crew.

It’s true that the Smart one says pays no heed.

Ghost stories, one game, with no more ado.

But shall we listen? In this case … indeed!

For never a challenge should you turn down.

And on a similar note: Lane Kiffin’s a clown.

The lesson?

Don’t be skeered. Past failures mean nothing and conference titles still mean plenty, even in the playoff era.

Dawgs by a million.

ASK A BEAT WRITER, HOOTIE HOO EDITION

Kennesaw State head coach Jerry Mack and players celebrate after an October win over UTEP.
Kennesaw State head coach Jerry Mack and players celebrate after an October win over UTEP.

The SEC, of course, ain’t the only place for college football. And several other teams from our fine state are playing for (or toward) a title this weekend, too.

To wit: The Kennesaw State Owls and first-year head coach Jerry Mack are 9-3 in their second season with the big boys in FBS — and set to visit Jacksonville State on Friday for the Conference USA championship game.

🤔 So I had to ask … how did the Owls get so good, so fast?

Stan Awtrey, our man on the unofficial “college sports not involving UGA or Tech” beat, called Kennesaw State “one of the biggest stories of the season.”

We love it when a plan comes together. Watch ‘em at 7 p.m. Friday on CBS Sports Network, if you can.

A FEW RANDOM THINGS I ENJOYED

👍 Our friend Todd Holcomb listed out the 51 Georgia high school football teams with mascots that no one else can claim.

👍 I didn’t enjoy former Falcon Younghoe Koo going viral for violently stubbing his toe instead of kicking a field goal, per se. But I did get a chuckle after remembering that, back in September, I wrote he was “gonna be just fine.”

👍 Ronald Acuña Jr. is hitting dingers in the Venezuelan Winter League … and the announcers are insane.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Georgia Tech fans cheer (we think) during the Jackets’ Black Friday loss to Georgia.
Georgia Tech fans cheer (we think) during the Jackets’ Black Friday loss to Georgia.

Get it, girl. Hope you make it to whatever bowl game the Jackets land in. (Do we think Brent Key would willingly take a bite of the Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot?)

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of the Win Column. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

Tyler Estep hosts the AJC Win Column, Atlanta's new weekly destination for all things sports. He also shepherds the Sports Daily and Braves Report newsletters to your inbox.

