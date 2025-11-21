Is it time for a massive Falcons franchise reboot?

FLOWERY BRANCH — After a 3-7 start, the Falcons are two losses from securing the franchise’s eighth consecutive losing season.

That would be the second time that the franchise, which started play in 1966, has posted eight consecutive losing seasons. The Falcons did not have a winning record from 1981-90, a string of 10 consecutive losing seasons.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank purchased the team in 2002 and has presided over the glory years of seven trips to the playoffs, three conference championship games and one trip to the Super Bowl. But the franchise fumbled the transition from quarterback Matt Ryan and has fallen on hard times since being upset by the Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs following the 2017 regular season.

Five games into the 2020 season, coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were fired. Quinn had become only the second coach to take the franchise to the Super Bowl, joining Dan Reeves (1998). Dimitroff had been with the team since 2008 and built the team into a perennial winner after finding a quarterback in Ryan, fighting off the coaches who wanted LSU defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey. Terry Fontenot, a former executive with the Saints, was hired as general manager and Arthur Smith, a former offensive coordinator with the Titans, was hired as the head coach.

They were handed a massive rebuilding job with very little salary-cap space and an aging quarterback.

