Arts & Entertainment

Want a free Outkast collectible? Get to Wednesday’s Atlanta Hawks game early.

The Hawks will commemorate the Atlanta rap duo entering the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
André 3000 (left) and Big Boi of Outkast arrive at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
André 3000 (left) and Big Boi of Outkast arrive at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta is continuing to celebrate Outkast’s November induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Hawks will host an Outkast-themed night during Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers at State Farm Arena. The first 5,000 fans through the door will receive a limited-edition figurine set of the iconic Atlanta duo. Created by Handmade by Robots, the hand-knitted collectibles feature André 3000 and Big Boi in Hawks gear and are produced by robots.

RELATED
Outkast celebrates Rock Hall induction with Donald Glover, Killer Mike
The limited-edition Outkast collectible includes Big Boi and André 3000 wearing Hawks jerseys. The design was created by Handmade by Robots. (Courtesy)
The limited-edition Outkast collectible includes Big Boi and André 3000 wearing Hawks jerseys. The design was created by Handmade by Robots. (Courtesy)

Outkast music will be played throughout the game. At halftime, Tarik Rowland will lead the marching band from Tri-Cities High School — where Outkast was formed — in a tribute performance honoring the legendary act.

Big Boi is scheduled to attend the game, and Outkast will receive a special acknowledgment for being the first Southern rap act to be inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame.

More on Outkast’s legacy

In the lead-up to the duo’s Rock Hall induction, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and UATL are releasing a series of stories celebrating their legacy.

Here’s your guide to their past, present and future:

Atlanta’s Outkast to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

VIDEO: Why Outkast will have a full-circle moment entering Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

As Outkast enters rock Hall of Fame, Tri-Cities High will follow along

Can we take you on a funky ride? Your guide to Outkast’s Atlanta

Outkast greatest hits? AJC, UATL staffers share their personal favorites

She lives in my lap: How the divine feminine inspired the music of Outkast

POLL: What’s Outkast’s best song?

How Outkast’s style sets the stage for their timeless Southern hip-hop

VIDEO: How Outkast rewrote hip-hop’s fashion rules

Outkast and Portrait Coffee partner for special-edition ‘Stankonia’ blend

‘Everybody loves Outkast’: How Andre and Big Boi influenced your favorite artists

VIDEO: Members of the Dungeon Family share the stories behind their favorite classics

MARTA, Cascade Skating celebrate 25 years of Outkast’s ‘Stankonia’

Da Art of Storytellin’: 7 must-read books on OutKast

The rap duo officially received one of music’s highest honors on Nov. 8. Metro Atlanta native Donald Glover inducted the pair, while Doja Cat, Killer Mike, JID, Tyler, the Creator, Big Boi, Sleepy Brown and Janelle Monáe performed during the presentation.

Tickets to tomorrow’s Hawks game can be purchased here.

RELATED
Outkast ranks in top five on Rolling Stone’s best albums of the 21st century

About the Author

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

More Stories

The Latest

Playboi Carti
CONCERT REVIEW

Playboi Carti caps tour in Atlanta with endless raging, fiery moshes

52m ago
HEAT CHECK

The year women ran Atlanta rap’s scene — and made it fun again

AJC names top 10 Southern books of 2025

Keep Reading

Playboi Carti caps tour in Atlanta with endless raging, fiery moshes

52m ago

A.M. ATL: Gobble it up

Super Bowl 2026: Pregame performers will include Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones

Featured

Housing market fed interest rates

Why thousands of metro Atlanta sellers pulled their homes off the market

Public service or nuisance? Atlanta attorney’s videos cause stir

Where could Georgia Tech play in its bowl game?