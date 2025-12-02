Want a free Outkast collectible? Get to Wednesday’s Atlanta Hawks game early.

The Hawks will host an Outkast-themed night during Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers at State Farm Arena. The first 5,000 fans through the door will receive a limited-edition figurine setof the iconic Atlanta duo. Created by Handmade by Robots, the hand-knitted collectibles feature André 3000 and Big Boi in Hawks gear and are produced by robots.
The limited-edition Outkast collectible includes Big Boi and André 3000 wearing Hawks jerseys. The design was created by Handmade by Robots. (Courtesy)
Outkast music will be played throughout the game. At halftime, Tarik Rowland will lead the marching band from Tri-Cities High School — where Outkast was formed — in a tribute performance honoring the legendary act.
Big Boi is scheduled to attend the game, and Outkast will receive a special acknowledgment for being the first Southern rap act to be inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame.
The rap duoofficially received one of music’s highest honors on Nov. 8. Metro Atlanta nativeDonald Glover inducted the pair, while Doja Cat, Killer Mike, JID, Tyler, the Creator, Big Boi, Sleepy Brown and Janelle Monáe performed during the presentation.
Tickets to tomorrow’s Hawks game can be purchased here.
DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.
