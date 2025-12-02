Want a free Outkast collectible? Get to Wednesday’s Atlanta Hawks game early.

André 3000 (left) and Big Boi of Outkast arrive at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The Hawks will commemorate the Atlanta rap duo entering the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Hawks will host an Outkast-themed night during Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers at State Farm Arena. The first 5,000 fans through the door will receive a limited-edition figurine set of the iconic Atlanta duo. Created by Handmade by Robots, the hand-knitted collectibles feature André 3000 and Big Boi in Hawks gear and are produced by robots.

Atlanta is continuing to celebrate Outkast’s November induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The limited-edition Outkast collectible includes Big Boi and André 3000 wearing Hawks jerseys. The design was created by Handmade by Robots. (Courtesy)

Outkast music will be played throughout the game. At halftime, Tarik Rowland will lead the marching band from Tri-Cities High School — where Outkast was formed — in a tribute performance honoring the legendary act.

Big Boi is scheduled to attend the game, and Outkast will receive a special acknowledgment for being the first Southern rap act to be inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame.