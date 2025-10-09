Free block party planned for World Cup draw

Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, celebrates with Julian Alvarez after scoring his side's opening goal against Venezuela during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

The event is free to the public and will start at 11 a.m.

A watch party for the World Cup draw will be held at Fado’s in Buckhead on Dec. 5.

A watch party for the World Cup draw will be held at Fado’s in Buckhead on Dec. 5.

The televised draw is scheduled to start at noon and will be held in Washington, D.C.

During the draw, the 48 teams will be placed into 12, four-team groups. Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium are scheduled to host eight matches in the tournament. The matches are scheduled to be played June 15, June 18, June 21, June 24 and June 27 in the group stage, a knockout round match July 1, a Round of 16 match July 7, and a semifinal scheduled for July 15. During the draw, the 48 teams will be placed into 12, four-team groups. Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium are scheduled to host eight matches in the tournament. The matches are scheduled to be played June 15, June 18, June 21, June 24 and June 27 in the group stage, a knockout round match July 1, a Round of 16 match July 7, and a semifinal scheduled for July 15.

The event is hosted by the Atlanta World Cup Committee and Atlanta United. Live entertainment will include DJ EU. There will also be giveaways from various stakeholders, including Atlanta United, the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Metro Atlanta Chamber / Atlanta Where You Belong, U.S. Soccer and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. The event is hosted by the Atlanta World Cup Committee and Atlanta United. Live entertainment will include DJ EU. There will also be giveaways from various stakeholders, including Atlanta United, the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Metro Atlanta Chamber / Atlanta Where You Belong, U.S. Soccer and the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Nineteen teams have qualified for the World Cup, including the host countries of the U.S., Canada and Mexico.