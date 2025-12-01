Cobras, Comets and Atom Smashers: 51 truly unique Georgia HS football mascots

Colquitt County players (who call themselves the Packers) run through their Packer hog banner before their game against Mill Creek at Mill Creek Community Stadium, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Hoschton. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)

Where can you find the Syrupmakers or the Red Jackets?

There are 413 football teams playing in the Georgia High School Association this season. Only 51 of them have unique nicknames.

While Bulldogs (27 teams), Tigers (23), Eagles (21) and Panthers (20) top the list as most common, here are the mascots that are one-of-a-kind in GHSA football.