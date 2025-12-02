AJC Varsity Everything to know about Class 6A semifinal playoff matchups Stats and predictions for North Gwinnett, Carrollton, Buford and Valdosta. Buford running back D.J. McCoy (center) runs against Milton linebacker Blaize Battaglia (right) during the first half at Phillips Beard Stadium, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, in Buford. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every semifinal matchup in Class 6A. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games.

RELATED GHSA relents, allows Gainesville to play Friday at near full strength North Gwinnett (12-1) at Carrollton (13-0) Seeding: North Gwinnett is the No. 1 seed from Region 7. Carrollton is the No. 1 seed from Region 2. Rankings: North Gwinnett is ranked No. 8. Carrollton is ranked No. 3. Last week: North Gwinnett beat West Forsyth 25-15. North Gwinnett broke a 15-15 tie on Eric Godfree’s 4-yard run from the wildcat formation with 6:23 left, and West Forsyth never got another first down. Elam Rahman was 11-of-16 passing for 233 yards and a touchdown. Braylon Jackson had five receptions for 164 yards. Wilson Taylor returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Carrollton beat Grayson 34-14. Carrollton trailed 14-0 in the second quarter, scored the game’s final 34 points and ended Grayson’s 26-game winning streak. Cam Wood rushed for 173 yards (fifth straight game over 100) and scored three touchdowns. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: This is North Gwinnett’s first semifinal appearance since 2019. North Gwinnett is trying to reach the finals for the first time since winning Class 7A in 2017. North Gwinnett is 3-1 all-time in semifinals. This is Carrollton’s second straight semifinal appearance. Carrollton is trying to reach the finals for the second season in a row and was the 2024 runner-up. Carrollton is 15-11 all-time in semifinals.

Score vs. schedule: North Gwinnett’s average score is 39-10 against the 18th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Carrollton’s average score is 48-13 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Carrollton 33, North Gwinnett 14 RELATED Everything to know about Class 5A semifinal playoff matchups Buford (13-0) at Valdosta (12-1) Seeding: Buford is the No. 1 seed from Region 8. Valdosta is the No. 1 seed from Region 1. Rankings: Buford is ranked No. 2. Valdosta is ranked No. 5. Last week: Buford beat Douglas County 30-15. Buford led 9-7 entering the fourth quarter and scored three unanswered touchdowns, one on Dylan McCoy’s 75-yard run. McCoy rushed for 123 yards. Andrew Ivanciuc kicked field goals of 48, 43 and 39 yards. Valdosta beat Walton 45-42. Walton got within final margin by returning a blocked punt 51 yards for a touchdown with 13 seconds left but failed to recover an onside kick.