AJC Varsity Everything to know about Class 5A semifinal playoff matchups Roswell running back Nick Peal (center) runs for yards against Seckinger defensive back Ethan Stewart (right) during the second half at Roswell High School. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every semifinal matchup in Class 5A. The Class 5A semifinals have been pushed back to Dec. 11 to accommodate the lingering Gainesville-Hughes quarterfinal, which will take place Friday.

Roswell (12-1) at Thomas County Central (13-0) Seeding: Roswell is the No. 1 seed from Region 7. Thomas County Central is the No. 1 seed from Region 2. Rankings: Roswell is ranked No. 3. Thomas County Central is ranked No. 2. Last week: Roswell beat Sequoyah 42-35. Roswell ran out the final 4:50 after Sequoyah got within 42-35. Wills Campbell had five receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Those were the only passes Roswell completed on the way to 593 total yards. Trey Smith passed for 230 yards and rushed for 161 yards. Nick Peal rushed for 106 yards. Thomas County Central beat Woodward Academy 49-19. Thomas County Central trailed 19-7 in the second quarter, scoring only on a kickoff return, then scored five unanswered touchdowns. Jaylen Johnson passed for 188 yards. Deuce Lawrence rushed for 129 yards.

Last meeting/series: Roswell won 42-34 in the 2022 quarterfinals. Roswell leads the series 1-0.