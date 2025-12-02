Everything to know about Class 5A semifinal playoff matchups

Seeding: Roswell is the No. 1 seed from Region 7. Thomas County Central is the No. 1 seed from Region 2.
Rankings: Roswell is ranked No. 3. Thomas County Central is ranked No. 2.
Last week: Roswell beat Sequoyah 42-35. Roswell ran out the final 4:50 after Sequoyah got within 42-35. Wills Campbell had five receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Those were the only passes Roswell completed on the way to 593 total yards. Trey Smith passed for 230 yards and rushed for 161 yards. Nick Peal rushed for 106 yards. Thomas County Central beat Woodward Academy 49-19. Thomas County Central trailed 19-7 in the second quarter, scoring only on a kickoff return, then scored five unanswered touchdowns. Jaylen Johnson passed for 188 yards. Deuce Lawrence rushed for 129 yards.
Last meeting/series: Roswell won 42-34 in the 2022 quarterfinals. Roswell leads the series 1-0.
Playoff history: This is Roswell’s first semifinal appearance since 2022. It is trying to reach the finals for the first time since 2016. Roswell is 6-2 all-time in semifinals. This is Thomas County Central’s first semifinal appearance since 2023. It is trying to reach the finals for the first time since winning Class 6A in 2023. Thomas County Central is 7-5 all-time in semifinals.
Score vs. schedule: Roswell’s average score is 44-22 against the 12th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Thomas County Central’s average score is 54-9 against the 14th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Thomas County Central 34, Roswell 27
Rome (11-2) vs. Gainesville (10-2)/Hughes (12-0) winner
Rome defeated Jackson County 31-17 last week.
Gainesville (10-2) and Hughes (12-0) are the teams in the unplayed quarterfinal, which will be played this Friday. The game was delayed because of an ongoing battle between Gainesville and GHSA to resolve the eligibility of 34 Gainesville players who were suspended because of their role in a Nov. 21 altercation in the second round.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
