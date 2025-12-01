Where could Georgia Tech play in its bowl game?

No ACC championship game. No College Football Playoff. Now what for the Yellow Jackets?
No. 23 Georgia Tech will turn its focus to a postseason bowl. It will find out Sunday what bowl game that is and what opponent it will face in that bowl game.
Tech (9-3) goes into its 13th game having lost three of four after an 8-0 start, but its overall record should land it in one of the higher profile bowls the ACC has a tie-in with and where it should play a quality opponent.
The ACC is affiliated with 13 bowl games and has 11 bowl-eligible teams. At least one of those 11 teams is expected to make the 12-team College Football Playoff. Virginia and Duke will play in the ACC title game at 8 p.m. Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina, while 12th-ranked Miami is idle this weekend.
The result of the title game, along with how many ACC teams are selected for the CFP, will affect Tech’s bowl destination.
Here is a closer look at where the Yellow Jackets could end up this postseason:
CBS Sports projects Tech to play Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl, ESPN projects Tech to play in either the Pop-Tarts Bowl or Gator Bowl, and the Sporting News projects Tech to face Washington in the Holiday Bowl.
Tech will be playing in its third consecutive bowl game for the first time since making 18 in a row from 1997-2014. A bowl victory would give the Jackets their first 10-win season since 2014.
Coach Brent Key’s team also will be looking to avoid a three-game losing streak to end the season. Tech has not lost three straight since a six-game losing streak to finish 2021.