Georgia Tech Where could Georgia Tech play in its bowl game? Surveying the postseason landscape for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech players and coaches take the football field before Friday's game against Georgia, which won 16-9 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

No ACC championship game. No College Football Playoff. Now what for the Yellow Jackets? No. 23 Georgia Tech will turn its focus to a postseason bowl. It will find out Sunday what bowl game that is and what opponent it will face in that bowl game.

Tech (9-3) goes into its 13th game having lost three of four after an 8-0 start, but its overall record should land it in one of the higher profile bowls the ACC has a tie-in with and where it should play a quality opponent. RELATED Despite late-season fizzle, Georgia Tech raises the bar with 9-3 year The ACC is affiliated with 13 bowl games and has 11 bowl-eligible teams. At least one of those 11 teams is expected to make the 12-team College Football Playoff. Virginia and Duke will play in the ACC title game at 8 p.m. Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina, while 12th-ranked Miami is idle this weekend. The result of the title game, along with how many ACC teams are selected for the CFP, will affect Tech’s bowl destination. Here is a closer look at where the Yellow Jackets could end up this postseason:

The Holiday Bowl (Jan. 2, San Diego), the Pop-Tarts Bowl (Dec. 27, Orlando, Florida) and the Gator Bowl (Dec. 27, Jacksonville, Florida) are considered top-tier bowl games with ACC tie-ins. The Holiday Bowl would feature a current or former member of the Pac-12, the Pop-Tarts Bowl takes a team from the Big 12, and the Gator Bowl would invite an SEC or Big Ten team.

The Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 27, New York City) and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Jan. 2, Charlotte) also are strong possibilities for the Jackets. Tech could play a Big Ten opponent at Yankee Stadium, and the matchup in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’S Carolina Panthers, could pit Tech against an SEC foe.

There are eight other bowl games with ACC ties: the LA Bowl (Dec. 13, Los Angeles); the Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 19, Tampa, Florida); the Military Bowl (Washington, D.C.) and Fenway Bowl (Boston), which are both scheduled for Dec. 27; the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 29; the Alamo Bowl (Dec. 30, San Antonio); and the Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas) and Las Vegas Bowl, which are both scheduled for Dec. 31.