As UGA, KSU vie for conference titles, 3 Georgia teams host playoff games
Five collegiate football programs in Georgia are playing meaningful postseason games this weekend.
Kennesaw State fans celebrate after Kennesaw State beat UTEP during an NCAA college football game at Fifth Third Stadium, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Kennesaw. Kennesaw State won 33-20 over the University of Texas at El Paso. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
There are five collegiate football programs in Georgia playing meaningful postseason games this weekend.
Kennesaw State (9-3) kicks off the slate playing for a Conference USA title on Friday. The Owls are in their first year under coach Jerry Mack and clinched a trip to the CUSA championship, against Jacksonville State (8-4), after defeating Liberty in double overtime on Saturday.
Then on Saturday, the Mercer Bears (9-2) host the South Dakota Coyotes (8-4) in the second round of the FCS playoffs at noon, the same time Berry (10-1) will host Trinity — a team Berry beat 29-6 in the regular season — in the third round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs.
Mercer, carrying a No. 8 national ranking, won the Southern Conference championship for the second year in a row and earned a first-round playoff bye.
Berry went undefeated in its conference and suffered only one loss — against then-ranked Carnegie Mellon in its third game — all season. Berry ended its regular season ranked. No. 17, according to D3football.com.
Kicking off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Albany State (12-1) hosts Newberry College in the Division II playoff quarterfinals.
Albany State, which earned a No. 1 seed for the playoffs, beat Valdosta State in the first round and Benedict in the second round.
The final — and most notable — game of the Peach State postseason notables is Georgia (11-1) taking on Alabama (10-2) in the SEC championship game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 3:30 p.m.
This is the fourth time in Kirby Smart’s tenure that the Bulldogs have met the Crimson Tide in the conference championship. Georgia is 0-3 in those games.
1/36
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
Kennesaw State head coach Jerry Mack celebrates with players after Kennesaw State beat UTEP during an NCAA college football game at Fifth Third Stadium, Tuesday, October 28, 2025 in Kennesaw. Kennesaw State won 33-20 over University of Texas at El Paso. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.
Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.