As UGA, KSU vie for conference titles, 3 Georgia teams host playoff games

Kennesaw State fans celebrate after Kennesaw State beat UTEP during an NCAA college football game at Fifth Third Stadium, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Kennesaw. Kennesaw State won 33-20 over the University of Texas at El Paso. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Five collegiate football programs in Georgia are playing meaningful postseason games this weekend.

Five collegiate football programs in Georgia are playing meaningful postseason games this weekend.

Kennesaw State (9-3) kicks off the slate playing for a Conference USA title on Friday. The Owls are in their first year under coach Jerry Mack and clinched a trip to the CUSA championship, against Jacksonville State (8-4), after defeating Liberty in double overtime on Saturday.

There are five collegiate football programs in Georgia playing meaningful postseason games this weekend.

Then on Saturday, the Mercer Bears (9-2) host the South Dakota Coyotes (8-4) in the second round of the FCS playoffs at noon, the same time Berry (10-1) will host Trinity — a team Berry beat 29-6 in the regular season — in the third round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs.

Mercer, carrying a No. 8 national ranking, won the Southern Conference championship for the second year in a row and earned a first-round playoff bye.

Berry went undefeated in its conference and suffered only one loss — against then-ranked Carnegie Mellon in its third game — all season. Berry ended its regular season ranked. No. 17, according to D3football.com.

Kicking off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Albany State (12-1) hosts Newberry College in the Division II playoff quarterfinals.