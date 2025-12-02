AJC Varsity Everything to know about Class 4A semifinal playoff matchups See team stats, playoff history and predictions for Kell, Creekside, Marist and Benedictine ahead of this week’s games. Kell running back Moonie Gipson (center) high-fives wide receiver Brayden Rouse on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Kell High School in Marietta. Kell is trying to reach the finals for the first time. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every semifinal matchup in Class 4A. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games.

RELATED GHSA relents, allows Gainesville to play Friday at near full strength Kell (11-2) at Creekside (13-0) Seeding: Kell is the No. 1 seed from Region 6. Creekside is the No. 1 seed from Region 4. Rankings: Kell is ranked No. 5. Creekside is ranked No. 1. Last week: Kell beat Cartersville 48-21. Moonie Gipson rushed for 158 yards (fifth straight over 150 and 1,915 for the season) and two touchdowns on 30 carries and caught three passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. Kaleb Narcisse passed for 226 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 53 yards. Kell had 575 total yards. Creekside beat Lithonia 35-7. Gary Walker rushed for 129 yards. Ced Kelley rushed for 103. Creekside led 28-0 at halftime and held Lithonia to 82 total yards. Last meeting/series: Creekside won 42-35 in the 2024 second round. Creekside leads the series 2-1.

Playoff history: This is Kell’s first semifinal appearance since 2016. Kell is trying to reach the finals for the first time. Kell is 0-2 all-time in semifinals. This is Creekside’s third straight semifinal appearance. Creekside is trying to reach the finals for the first time since 2023. Creekside is 2-3 all-time in semifinals.

Score vs. schedule: Kell’s average score is 34-16 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Creekside’s average score is 59-6 against the 48th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Creekside 37, Kell 7 RELATED Kell clinches region title behind running back Gipson’s 4-touchdown night Marist (12-1) at Benedictine (10-2) Seeding: Marist is the No. 1 seed from Region 5. Benedictine is the No. 1 seed from Region 1. Rankings: Marist is ranked No. 6. Benedictine is ranked No. 4. Last week: Marist beat North Oconee 23-20. Tyler Baradel kicked a 34-yard field goal on the final play to end North Oconee’s 27-game winning streak. He also made field goals of 35 and 37 yards. Owen Rice threw a 57-yard halfback pass to Hamilton Feldman for a fourth-quarter touchdown. James Lasco rushed for 61 yards and passed for 80. Benedictine beat Central of Carrollton 80-32. Benedictine rushed for 561 yards and set a school records for points in a game (previous high 77 versus Groves in 2019). The rushing leaders were Eron Mallard (98), Josh Washington (93), Stanley Smart (88) and Stephen Cannon (85).