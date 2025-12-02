Everything to know about Class 4A semifinal playoff matchups

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every semifinal matchup in Class 4A.
AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games.
Seeding: Kell is the No. 1 seed from Region 6. Creekside is the No. 1 seed from Region 4.
Rankings: Kell is ranked No. 5. Creekside is ranked No. 1.
Last week: Kell beat Cartersville 48-21. Moonie Gipson rushed for 158 yards (fifth straight over 150 and 1,915 for the season) and two touchdowns on 30 carries and caught three passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. Kaleb Narcisse passed for 226 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 53 yards. Kell had 575 total yards. Creekside beat Lithonia 35-7. Gary Walker rushed for 129 yards. Ced Kelley rushed for 103. Creekside led 28-0 at halftime and held Lithonia to 82 total yards.
Last meeting/series: Creekside won 42-35 in the 2024 second round. Creekside leads the series 2-1.
Playoff history: This is Kell’s first semifinal appearance since 2016. Kell is trying to reach the finals for the first time. Kell is 0-2 all-time in semifinals. This is Creekside’s third straight semifinal appearance. Creekside is trying to reach the finals for the first time since 2023. Creekside is 2-3 all-time in semifinals.
Score vs. schedule: Kell’s average score is 34-16 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Creekside’s average score is 59-6 against the 48th-hardest schedule in Class 4A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Creekside 37, Kell 7
Seeding: Marist is the No. 1 seed from Region 5. Benedictine is the No. 1 seed from Region 1.
Rankings: Marist is ranked No. 6. Benedictine is ranked No. 4.
Last week: Marist beat North Oconee 23-20. Tyler Baradel kicked a 34-yard field goal on the final play to end North Oconee’s 27-game winning streak. He also made field goals of 35 and 37 yards. Owen Rice threw a 57-yard halfback pass to Hamilton Feldman for a fourth-quarter touchdown. James Lasco rushed for 61 yards and passed for 80. Benedictine beat Central of Carrollton 80-32. Benedictine rushed for 561 yards and set a school records for points in a game (previous high 77 versus Groves in 2019). The rushing leaders were Eron Mallard (98), Josh Washington (93), Stanley Smart (88) and Stephen Cannon (85).
Last meeting/series: Benedictine won 24-21 in the 2021 quarterfinals. Marist leads the series 9-2-1.
Playoff history: This is Marist’s third straight semifinal appearance. Marist is trying to reach the finals for the second season in a row and was the 2024 runner-up. Marist is 13-11 all-time in semifinals. This is Benedictine’s first semifinal appearance since 2023. Benedictine is trying to reach the finals for the first time since winning Class 3A in 2022. Benedictine is 4-5 all-time in semifinals.
Score vs. schedule: Marist’s average score is 34-9 against the 31st-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Benedictine’s average score is 45-16 against the hardest schedule in Class 4A.
Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Marist 21, Benedictine 21