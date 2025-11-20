Atlanta Braves What to make of Braves re-signing Raisel Iglesias and trading for Mauricio Dubón With two moves Wednesday, Braves solidify their bullpen and improve defense, flexibility. Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) pitches in the final inning of an MLB game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

The Braves’ two deals completed on Wednesday clarified at least a section of the team’s offseason plan. One, they had always intended on re-signing closer Raisel Iglesias, who will come back for his fifth season with the Braves on a one-year deal worth $16 million, the same amount he made for each of the past three years, before his contract expired.

Two, the assertions of president of baseball operations and general manager Alex Anthopoulos that the team was willing to add to the payroll to add talent are very much real, evidenced by the trade to acquire Houston Astros utility player Mauricio Dubón in exchange for shortstop Nick Allen. First, Iglesias. At the trade deadline, it was widely speculated that he could be traded. It only made sense. His contract was expiring and the Braves were out of the postseason race. Why not get something — anything — for the closer while they had the chance? Speaking with media via videoconference Wednesday night, Anthopoulos said he listened to offers for Iglesias, but nothing that made it worth it. The plan even then was to re-sign Iglesias and build a playoff-worthy roster for 2026. Not trading him would help in that effort. “We didn’t know when it would get done, how long it would take,” Anthopoulos said. “I think staying with the same team makes it easier for that to happen. Sometimes, when you cut the cord and people move on to other places, there’s hard feelings, things like that, all that kind of stuff.”

Iglesias, who had a career year in 2024 (34 saves, 1.95 ERA over 69⅓ innings), had a hard drop in the early portion of the 2025 season. He had a 6.75 ERA in his first 25 appearances with seven home runs allowed in 24 innings. Then-manager Brian Snitker (feels funny to write that) stuck by Iglesias, who responded with a 1.25 ERA in his final 45 appearances with one home run allowed over 43⅓ innings.

Iglesias, who turns 36 in January, surely had other options in free agency, but he wanted to remain a Brave. “I think that’s what we’ve been talking about the entire time,” Anthopoulos said. “That was where this was going to go, and it was just a matter of finding that spot that made sense for both sides.” Second, Dubón. Anthopoulos made clear that the 31-year-old utility player was not acquired to fill the hole at shortstop. The torch for Ha-Seong Kim burns on. Anthopoulos called Dubón “a true Swiss Army knife” who defends well, has speed, ability to make contact and is expected to fit well in the Braves clubhouse. He said that the Braves had been talking with the Astros about trading for him going back to this past summer.

“That’s hard to find — guys that can play both (shortstop and center field),” Anthopoulos said. “Those are two premium spots.” Over the course of his career, Dubón has played every defensive position except pitcher and catcher, with the most games at second base (214), center field (198), left field (133) and shortstop (107). He has a career .257 batting average, .295 on-base percentage and .374 slugging percentage. Dubón has won Gold Gloves the past two years as a utility player. It was essentially a trade of two excellent defenders, with the Braves acquiring one who can play more positions and hits significantly better (.668 career OPS to Allen’s .536) but will occupy much more of the payroll. It isn’t a move that the Braves necessarily had to make, especially if they do ultimately acquire an everyday shortstop. Allen is a superior defender who can play both middle-infield spots. Further, he costs less than Dubón. (Spotrac projects Dubón to make $6.8 million in 2026 and Allen $850,000.) But they had a chance to upgrade and did.