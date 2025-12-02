AJC Varsity Everything to know about Class 3A semifinal playoff matchups See team stats and predictions for West Laurens, Jefferson, LaGrange and Sandy Creek. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every semifinal matchup in Class 3A. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games.

West Laurens (13-0) at Jefferson (12-1) Seeding: West Laurens is the No. 4 seed. Jefferson is the No. 1 seed. Rankings: West Laurens is ranked No. 7. Jefferson is ranked No. 3. Last week: West Laurens beat Jenkins 21-16. Jenkins got within 21-16 in the final minute, but West Laurens never trailed in the game. Ty Cummings rushed for 195 yards, putting him at 2,557 for the season. Jefferson beat Cairo 47-28. Jefferson trailed 21-0 in the first quarter but led 23-21 at halftime and never trailed again. Darren Pinkard rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Last meeting/series: Jefferson won 21-0 in the 2016 second round. Jefferson leads the series 1-0.

Playoff history: This is West Laurens’ first semifinal appearance. This is Jefferson’s third straight semifinal appearance. It is trying to reach the finals for the second season in a row and was the 2024 runner-up. Jefferson is 5-2 all-time in semifinals.

Score vs. schedule: West Laurens' average score is 39-15 against the 42nd-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Jefferson's average score is 34-12 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Maxwell Ratings' projection: Jefferson 24, West Laurens 17 LaGrange (11-2) at Sandy Creek (13-0) Seeding: LaGrange is the No. 15 seed. Sandy Creek is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: LaGrange is ranked No. 8. Sandy Creek is ranked No. 1. Last week: LaGrange beat Stephenson 24-7. LaGrange held Stephenson to 170 total yards and intercepted two passes. Caydin Thomas rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Sandy Creek beat Douglass 34-0. Amari Latimer rushed for 155 yards (13th straight game over 100 and 2,171 on the season) and two touchdowns. Sandy Creek held Douglas to 161 total yards.