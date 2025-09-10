Sports The Win Column: Ice in their veins Plus: Younghoe Koo and a Dreamy playoff picture.

Hey, y'all. Wanna talk about Gunner Stockton and Haynes King and Michael Penix Jr. and Younghoe Koo and Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Dream and that one angry lady from Philadelphia?

Thought you might.

Thought you might. QB CONFIDENCE CUBES Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) after a win over Austin Peay. Three quarterbacks. Three big games. And a brand new Win Column Confidence Meter™ to weigh how you, the fan, should feel about it all. In honor of Matthew “Matty Ice” Ryan’s illustrious career in Atlanta, we’re ranking Georgia Tech’s Haynes King, Georgia’s Gunner Stockton and the Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. on a scale of one to five ice cubes.

The more cubes, the better the vibes as we head into the weekend. Because why not! Haynes King, Georgia Tech: 🧊🧊🧊🧊

Confidence in a healthy King? Sky high. Confidence that King can stay healthy? A bit less. The sixth-year senior is practicing this week and figures to suit up after sitting out Tech's game against Gardner-Webb with a "nagging lower-body issue." His grit sets the tone for the Jackets — but as columnist Michael Cunningham put it earlier this week, coaches have to do a better job helping him "strike a balance between punishing runs and self-preservation." Regardless, beat writer Chad Bishop tells me the Jackets will need to "play near-flawless football" to beat Clemson for the first time in more than a decade.

"The Yellow Jackets have five turnovers in two games. They also have 20 total penalties. They have gotten away with those miscues in wins at Colorado and at home against Gardner-Webb. Clemson, ranked No. 12, is too good and too talented and too well-coached under veteran Dabo Swinney to let Tech survive such misfortune. The Jackets better bring their 'A' game in all facets." Watch at noon Saturday on ESPN. And if you're headed to Bobby Dodd, don't forget to wear white. Gunner Stockton, Georgia: 🧊🧊 The Bulldog offense was repeatedly frustrated against lowly Austin Peay. A trip to Knoxville and a clash with 15th-ranked Tennessee is a completely different undertaking. So the two cubes here are a nod to the early struggles — and an acknowledgment that we simply don't know a whole lot about this team yet.

"Concern about the current state of the Georgia offense is not unfounded," DawgNation's Connor Riley told me. "While there's a large segment of the population who won't be satisfied so long as offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and O-line coach Stacy Searels are involved, Stockton's inability to stretch the field vertically to this point is something that Kirby Smart isn't happy with. He hasn't turned the ball over to this point, but Stockton is perhaps being too risk-averse to start the season." On a positive note: The Bulldogs should get right tackle Earnest Greene back against the Vols, and receivers like Colbie Young are showing promise. Watch at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons: 🧊🧊🧊 He's made a grand total of four career starts. He's gonna overthrow some folks. If Week 1's performance is any indication, the run game may not help him much.

But man, did Penix show a lot of reason for optimism. Those three cubes aren't meant to declare him a near-finished product (and a warning à la King may be in order after those goal-line dives against the Bucs). He's certainly got the juice, though. As for Sunday's opponent, the Minnesota Vikings: Bears quarterback Caleb Williams put up decent enough numbers against the Vikings defense on Monday night (21-for-35 for 210 passing yards, plus 58 rushing yards). But the Minnesota front (led by Javon Hargrave's two sacks) brought Chicago back to earth in the second half, squelching any offensive optimism by pressuring Williams on nearly 35% of his throws. Godspeed, Mr. Penix. The whole country will be watching at 8:20 p.m. Sunday on NBC. Enjoying the newsletter? Tell a friend where to sign up. Enemies welcome too. WHAT TO DO ABOUT KOO A chart showing Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo's field goal percentage (red) compared to the league average.

All I've thought about since Sunday is last week's newsletter. Specifically the part where I wrote "Younghoe Koo is gonna be just fine." I thought about it when I watched Koo botch a kickoff, and when he doinked in a 36-yard field goal. I thought about it when his would-be game-tyer sailed right, and when I passed a gentleman screaming into a megaphone outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He had a few thoughts about the performance — which, as you can see in the chart above, continued a rather concerning trend. From 2019 to 2023, Koo's field goal percentage (red dots) was far above the league average (black dots).

Last year? More than 11% below average. The Falcons plan to bring in plenty of potential Koo replacements for workouts this week. It's already signed one new kicker, a local product named Parker Romo, to the practice squad. Lenny Krieg, who competed with Koo in camp, remains an option, too. Head coach Raheem Morris has acknowledged a need to be more decisive — and columnist Ken Sugiura says now's his chance. Despite my earlier prediction, I tend to agree. 🤔 But where are you at on the Koo situation?

A. Give ‘em the hook!

B. Still my guy.

C. Frustrated, but not sure the other options are better.

C. Frustrated, but not sure the other options are better.

D. Get the run game and pass rush humming, then we'll talk kickers. Send answers to tyler.estep@ajc.com. And quickly, before something changes. I MUSTACHE YOU A QUESTION Braves pitcher Spencer Strider with his rehab beard, his customary mustache and a new babyface look. Catcher Sean Murphy is having hip surgery (after being injured for three years?!). Ronald Acuña Jr. is batting in the bottom third of the lineup. Brian Snitker's future remains up in the air. Today, though, we're here to discuss another important Braves matter: Spencer Strider's facial hair. Atlanta's struggling ace debuted a new clean-shaven look this week — and we're not sure what to think.

IT'S PLAYOFF TIME, BABY Atlanta Dream super-sub Naz Hillmon is revved up. Are you? Almost. The Atlanta Dream wrap up the regular season tonight in Connecticut (7 p.m. on Peachtree TV). From there, they'll host the first game of a best-of-three playoff series on Sunday. Here's who could be coming to College Park: Scenario 1️⃣: A Dream win tonight + a Las Vegas Aces loss on Thursday = Atlanta is the No. 2 seed and takes on the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever. Scenario 2️⃣: A Dream loss or an Aces win = Atlanta gets the No. 3 seed and a date with the upstart expansion franchise called the Golden State Valkyries. Should be fun either way. If you're just joining the party, you've got some reading to do.