MLB Braves rookie Fuentes continues to impress after move to bullpen The 20-year-old has allowed just two earned runs since move in late April. Braves pitcher Didier Fuentes, shown here throwing against the Cubs last month, has mostly stayed true to his routine that got him to the big leagues as a starter. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Fisher Isbell 1 hour ago Share

Didier Fuentes moved to the bullpen in late April, despite not being a reliever for much of his baseball career. He has since flourished into a reliable arm alongside the Braves’ three-man wrecking crew of Dylan Lee, Robert Suárez and Raisel Iglesias. Fuentes’ continued development could see him become crucial down the stretch as the team makes a postseason push.

Fuentes has embraced the challenge, surrendering just two runs since the transition. He added another scoreless inning Friday, working a 1-2-3 frame out of the heart of the Pirates’ order. “Overall, I’m just grateful,” Fuentes told The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution through an interpreter. “I think it’s just been a great learning experience overall, from the minor leagues to here.” The 20-year-old is one of the youngest players at the big-league level and impressed during spring training. He made the Braves’ opening day roster, and with several injuries dealt to the starting rotation, it appeared Fuentes’ chance to solidify his place in the clubhouse had arrived. But it wasn’t meant to be. Not yet at least.

Fuentes was optioned back to Triple-A at the end of March to make room for veteran starter Martín Pérez. He was recalled in late April, alongside fellow rookie JR Ritchie, and made a spot start in Washington. But with the return of Spencer Strider came Fuentes’ transition to the pen.