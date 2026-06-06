MLB

Braves rookie Fuentes continues to impress after move to bullpen

The 20-year-old has allowed just two earned runs since move in late April.
Braves pitcher Didier Fuentes, shown here throwing against the Cubs last month, has mostly stayed true to his routine that got him to the big leagues as a starter. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Braves pitcher Didier Fuentes, shown here throwing against the Cubs last month, has mostly stayed true to his routine that got him to the big leagues as a starter. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
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1 hour ago

Didier Fuentes moved to the bullpen in late April, despite not being a reliever for much of his baseball career.

He has since flourished into a reliable arm alongside the Braves’ three-man wrecking crew of Dylan Lee, Robert Suárez and Raisel Iglesias. Fuentes’ continued development could see him become crucial down the stretch as the team makes a postseason push.

Fuentes has embraced the challenge, surrendering just two runs since the transition. He added another scoreless inning Friday, working a 1-2-3 frame out of the heart of the Pirates’ order.

“Overall, I’m just grateful,” Fuentes told The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution through an interpreter. “I think it’s just been a great learning experience overall, from the minor leagues to here.”

The 20-year-old is one of the youngest players at the big-league level and impressed during spring training. He made the Braves’ opening day roster, and with several injuries dealt to the starting rotation, it appeared Fuentes’ chance to solidify his place in the clubhouse had arrived.

But it wasn’t meant to be. Not yet at least.

Fuentes was optioned back to Triple-A at the end of March to make room for veteran starter Martín Pérez. He was recalled in late April, alongside fellow rookie JR Ritchie, and made a spot start in Washington. But with the return of Spencer Strider came Fuentes’ transition to the pen.

His handling of the switch to the bullpen ironically caught the eye of that same veteran reliever who the Braves sent Fuentes down in favor of in March.

“Maybe at his age it’s not that hard because he doesn’t think too much,” Pérez said. “From my point (of view), I can see that it’s easy for him. The way that he’s pitching, the way he’s been moving pitches and the way that he attacks, he’s learning a little bit more with us here. He’s going to have an amazing career, man.”

Despite the change, Fuentes has mostly stayed true to his routine that got him to the big leagues as a starter. He said that he has made some small tweaks in preparation, but has kept his regimen “more-or-less the same” since the move.

It’s a long season, and anything could happen. He could end up moving back to the rotation after all. But for now, Fuentes appears intent on adding a fourth man to that aforementioned wrecking crew.

“That’s what I’ve been working for,” Fuentes said. “Whatever the team needs from me, I’ll be there and I’m ready to do it.”

About the Author

Fisher Isbell joined the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2026 as a sports summer intern, covering various professional and college sports. He is entering his third year at the University of Alabama and serves as the sports editor for The Crimson White, the school's student publication, covering primarily Alabama football and men's basketball.

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