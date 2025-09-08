Braves’ Sean Murphy undergoing hip surgery, out for rest of season

Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy watches his two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, July 11, 2025, in St. Louis. Murphy has dealt with a hip issue over the past three seasons. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Braves catcher Sean Murphy has a labral tear in his right hip and will miss the remainder of the season, the Braves announced Monday. He’s expected to be ready for spring training.

President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said Murphy has dealt with a hip issue over the past three seasons, but he noted how Murphy’s performance had dipped in August.

“He’d been getting some treatment on his hip, swore to us that he was fine; that’s the guy he is, he hadn’t been on the IL before the injury a year ago,” Anthopoulos said. “Ultimately, we had a conversation with him (Sunday) night, he said it had been bothering him. He said he could get through the season and was going to come to us at the end of the season and ask for an MRI.

“We said, ‘Look, that doesn’t make any sense. Let’s get an MRI now that you’re being honest with us.’ And when we asked him, he said it had been bothering him for the last three years. You wouldn’t know about it.

“He said, ‘Look I’d just been grinding through it and it’d come and go.’ But in talking with Dr. Byrd today, he was stunned he’d been playing the last three years with it. Significant tear. It should take four months to heal, that’ll take him to January to heal up and then he’ll show up in February and should be good to go.”