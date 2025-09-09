Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos talks Brian Snitker’s future

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker speaks with another coach during the fifth inning of their game against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

‘Snit will be part of this organization no matter what ... He’s Braves for life.’

President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos spoke with reporters and fielded multiple questions about the organization’s outlook, including inquiries about the team’s manager.

Snitker, 69, is the second-most accomplished manager in Atlanta history, overseeing seven consecutive postseason appearances, an achievement cherry-topped by the 2021 championship. Snitker has spent nearly five decades in the Braves organization and has managed the major-league club since 2017.

There’s been speculation Snitker could decide to retire after this season. His contract also expires upon the campaign’s end.

Asked about Snitker’s future and if the franchise has discussed scenarios with its manager, Anthopoulos answered with the following:

“Snit is going to be in this organization forever. I’m not the owner, obviously; Terry McGuirk is in that role as chairman. Snit will be part of this organization no matter what, well past when I’m here. He’s Braves for life. Those are things we always address at the end of the year. We sit down and talk about staff. We talk about all those things. Our focus the entire year has been on the year, getting through the season and days. All those things are things we address in the offseason.”