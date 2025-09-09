Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos talks Brian Snitker’s future
‘Snit will be part of this organization no matter what ... He’s Braves for life.’
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker speaks with another coach during the fifth inning of their game against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The Braves didn’t provide any clarity on manager Brian Snitker’s future Monday.
President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos spoke with reporters and fielded multiple questions about the organization’s outlook, including inquiries about the team’s manager.
Snitker, 69, is the second-most accomplished manager in Atlanta history, overseeing seven consecutive postseason appearances, an achievement cherry-topped by the 2021 championship. Snitker has spent nearly five decades in the Braves organization and has managed the major-league club since 2017.
There’s been speculation Snitker could decide to retire after this season. His contract also expires upon the campaign’s end.
Asked about Snitker’s future and if the franchise has discussed scenarios with its manager, Anthopoulos answered with the following:
“Snit is going to be in this organization forever. I’m not the owner, obviously; Terry McGuirk is in that role as chairman. Snit will be part of this organization no matter what, well past when I’m here. He’s Braves for life. Those are things we always address at the end of the year. We sit down and talk about staff. We talk about all those things. Our focus the entire year has been on the year, getting through the season and days. All those things are things we address in the offseason.”
Anthopoulos said the team hasn’t discussed a timetable regarding when Snitker could make a decision. He pushed back when asked if the team was doing background work if Snitker opts for retirement.
“Absolutely not,” Anthopoulos said. “Would never do that. I think it’s a completely disrespectful thing to do or even consider. He’s the manager of the team. That hasn’t even crossed my mind.”
If Snitker is going to retire, it’d make sense for the Braves to honor him sometime during their final homestand, which is Sept. 22 through Sept. 28. Snitker isn’t typically one for pomp and circumstance, but it would allow the fans to applaud him for his decades of dedication to the organization.
Asked if he’d prefer for Snitker to make the decision earlier, allowing him to be celebrated at Truist Park, Anthopoulos said: “That’s none of my business. He’s worked a lot more years in baseball than I have. He’s had a much more successful baseball career than I’ve had. That’s an individual thing. That’s not for me to answer.”
Snitker joined his mentor Bobby Cox as the only managers to oversee championships in Atlanta’s professional sports history. He’s managed the Braves since taking over in an interim role in May 2016. Snitker is renowned throughout baseball for how he treats his players and interacts with the sport’s other figures, just as Cox was.
“(Snitker) is going to be part of this organization,” Anthopoulos said. “Snit has had an incredible amount of success in the organization, second most to a Hall of Famer. Those (conversations about the future) happen organically when the time comes.”
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
