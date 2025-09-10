Atlanta Braves

Braves silenced by Cade Horton again in loss to Cubs

But Braves starter Spencer Strider made encouraging progress Tuesday.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider throws a pitch against Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game at Truist Park, Tuesday, September 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Braves catcher Drake Baldwin and Cubs starter Cade Horton are the two front-runners for the National League rookie of the year award. The Braves have had two chances to damage Horton’s odds but fell short both times.

Horton pitched 6-1/3 innings Tuesday, allowing one run in the Braves’ 6-1 loss to Chicago at Truist Park. He faced the Braves (65-80) in consecutive outings, including last week at Wrigley Field.

The combined production: Horton surrendered four hits and one run across 11-1/3 innings against the Braves. He has MLB’s best ERA since July. Baldwin has been sensational for the Braves, but Horton is worthy competition.

“Cade Horton is a very impressive pitcher,” Braves starter Spencer Strider said. “I’ve seen him twice in a week now. He does it a couple different ways. I’ve been watching him, too, as he’s gone through the season. He’s a really impressive guy. Commands the zone super well.”

The Cubs are monitoring Horton’s workload with an eye toward the postseason, but he’s been tremendous in a pennant chase (2.78 ERA in 20 games). Baldwin went 0-for-5 with a strikeout in two games against the righty. Fortunately for the Braves, head-to-head sample size won’t determine the award’s winner, but Horton certainly helped his position by twice mowing down the Braves’ rejuvenated offense.

Overall, Baldwin has hit .273 with a .787 OPS. He has 15 homers and 64 RBIs, splitting time with Sean Murphy at catcher and designated hitter.

Baldwin has been integral to the Braves since stepping into a role during spring training upon Murphy’s injury. The stats won’t entirely reflect his impact, as he’s helped manage an injury-ridden pitching staff and has made waves of improvement defensively over the year.

“Drake, I don’t want to speak for him, but it didn’t feel like coming into spring that anybody was really that sure he was going to make the team,” Strider said. “I don’t know if it was anything anyone was thinking about. To get the opportunity and be thrown into a really tough start to the season and a lot of responsibility right away, the way things were going, the injuries to the pitching staff.

“I know when we think about rookie of the year it’s a lot of offensive stats, pitcher stats, but defensively, the catcher position and how integral it is to the team - to me, what he’s done on that side of the ball as a rookie, the way the season has gone, it’s something you can’t find anywhere else in the league from a guy in their first year. Obviously the offense speaks for itself, but quantifying that aspect of it, to me that’s what puts him over the edge from anybody else.”

It could be one of the closer award votes in recent years if Baldwin finishes well. There will be some favoritism toward Horton because he’s been an important part of his team’s success, but some could also favor a position player’s impact - and the intangibles that Strider cited.

The Braves have had seven Rookie of the Year Award winners since moving to Atlanta in 1966. Baldwin is deserving of becoming the eighth.

“It’s two really good candidates,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I kind of feel like they should have a rookie pitcher (award) and a rookie (position) player (award). I know that one year Chipper (Jones) lost out to a pitcher (Hideo Nomo in 1995). But they’re two really good-looking young players.”

Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos talks Brian Snitker’s future

Strider made encouraging progress Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits across six innings. He struck out eight, his highest total since July 18. He induced nine whiffs on 14 swings against his slider. He had four whiffs on eight swings against his curveball.

Strider won’t look like his best self until next spring, but this was welcomed improvement as he distances himself from a largely difficult August. Strider has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his past three starts since surrendering 20 runs over a three-start span last month.

New reliever Alexis Diaz, a recent waiver claim, made his Braves debut in the eighth. He hit Pete Crow-Armstrong with a pitch, walked Nico Hoerner and Willi Castro, then walked former Braves beloved shortstop Dansby Swanson before he was removed. All three baserunners scored after Matt Shaw singled off Connor Seabold and Braves outfielder Michael Harris II committed a throwing error.

Diaz struggled mightily this season with a 7.80 ERA in 15 appearances for the Reds and Dodgers. The latter jettisoned him, leading to the Braves taking a look. It wasn’t long ago that Diaz had a 2.47 ERA over 130 games in 2022-23, but he hasn’t looked anything close to that form recently.

The Braves figured they could see if there’s anything that can be recaptured there at a minimal cost. He didn’t impress with his opportunity.

The Braves and Cubs conclude their season series Wednesday. Reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale (5-4, 2.38) will make his third start back from the injured list after missing two months with a fractured rib cage.

