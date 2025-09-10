Braves silenced by Cade Horton again in loss to Cubs

The combined production: Horton surrendered four hits and one run across 11-1/3 innings against the Braves. He has MLB’s best ERA since July. Baldwin has been sensational for the Braves, but Horton is worthy competition.

“Cade Horton is a very impressive pitcher,” Braves starter Spencer Strider said. “I’ve seen him twice in a week now. He does it a couple different ways. I’ve been watching him, too, as he’s gone through the season. He’s a really impressive guy. Commands the zone super well.”

The Cubs are monitoring Horton’s workload with an eye toward the postseason, but he’s been tremendous in a pennant chase (2.78 ERA in 20 games). Baldwin went 0-for-5 with a strikeout in two games against the righty. Fortunately for the Braves, head-to-head sample size won’t determine the award’s winner, but Horton certainly helped his position by twice mowing down the Braves’ rejuvenated offense.

Overall, Baldwin has hit .273 with a .787 OPS. He has 15 homers and 64 RBIs, splitting time with Sean Murphy at catcher and designated hitter.

Baldwin has been integral to the Braves since stepping into a role during spring training upon Murphy’s injury. The stats won’t entirely reflect his impact, as he’s helped manage an injury-ridden pitching staff and has made waves of improvement defensively over the year.

“Drake, I don’t want to speak for him, but it didn’t feel like coming into spring that anybody was really that sure he was going to make the team,” Strider said. “I don’t know if it was anything anyone was thinking about. To get the opportunity and be thrown into a really tough start to the season and a lot of responsibility right away, the way things were going, the injuries to the pitching staff.

“I know when we think about rookie of the year it’s a lot of offensive stats, pitcher stats, but defensively, the catcher position and how integral it is to the team - to me, what he’s done on that side of the ball as a rookie, the way the season has gone, it’s something you can’t find anywhere else in the league from a guy in their first year. Obviously the offense speaks for itself, but quantifying that aspect of it, to me that’s what puts him over the edge from anybody else.”

It could be one of the closer award votes in recent years if Baldwin finishes well. There will be some favoritism toward Horton because he’s been an important part of his team’s success, but some could also favor a position player’s impact - and the intangibles that Strider cited.

The Braves have had seven Rookie of the Year Award winners since moving to Atlanta in 1966. Baldwin is deserving of becoming the eighth.

“It’s two really good candidates,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I kind of feel like they should have a rookie pitcher (award) and a rookie (position) player (award). I know that one year Chipper (Jones) lost out to a pitcher (Hideo Nomo in 1995). But they’re two really good-looking young players.”

