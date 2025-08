Georgia Tech fans react at the end of the fourth quarter during an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The matchup is scheduled for Sept. 13 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Tech fans are encouraged to wear white for the Yellow Jackets’ game at noon Sept. 13 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. It will be the first whiteout game for Tech since the 2021 season.

Georgia Tech has announced its matchup with Clemson will be a “whiteout game.”

Tech has lost nine consecutive games to Clemson, dating back to 2015. The two programs did not meet in 2024. The Jackets last beat Clemson in 2014.

Tech has declared a whiteout game 12 times in 14 years, including a 30-27 win over Clemson in 2009, a 28-17 victory over Miami in 2014 and the Jackets’ 22-16 triumph over No. 9 Florida State in 2015.