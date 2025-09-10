Georgia Bulldogs Georgia patching it together on the offensive line heading into Tennessee Injuries have been a major story on Georgia’s offensive line to start the season. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) attempts a pass during the third quarter against Austin Peay at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 28-6. Also pictured is Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) and Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57). (Jason Getz/AJC)

ATHENS — Monroe Freeling was seething. He admittedly lost his composure as he walked to the locker room. Georgia had five plays at the goal line just before halftime of Saturday’s game against Austin Peay. Given the Bulldogs are the defending SEC champions and Austin Peay comes from the FCS ranks, Georgia should’ve been able to get the yard it needed to go up 21-3.

Yet it proved unable to do so. Now this week, Georgia’s offensive front takes on a deeper, more talented and bigger Tennessee front. “We know it’s not our standard,” Freeling said. “And it’s not our standard at the end of the day. And frustration comes in on our feet, one of our players getting hurt, one of our good freshmen getting hurt. And it’s all those emotions, combination of just that drive.” The freshman Freeling referenced was tight end Ethan Barbour, a valuable piece now lost because of ankle surgery. “We know it’s not our standard,” Freeling said. “And it’s not our standard at the end of the day. And frustration comes in on our feet, one of our players getting hurt, one of our good freshmen getting hurt. And it’s all those emotions, combination of just that drive.” The freshman Freeling referenced was tight end Ethan Barbour, a valuable piece now lost because of ankle surgery. Injuries have been a major story on the offensive line to start the season, forcing Georgia to mix and match where it can. Freshman right guard Juan Gaston and junior right tackle Earnest Greene both missed the Austin Peay game because of injuries suffered against Marshall. Greene’s backup at right tackle, Jah Jackson, picked up an ankle injury in the first half of the Austin Peay game, further impacting the depth on the offensive line. Freshman right guard Juan Gaston and junior right tackle Earnest Greene both missed the Austin Peay game because of injuries suffered against Marshall. Greene’s backup at right tackle, Jah Jackson, picked up an ankle injury in the first half of the Austin Peay game, further impacting the depth on the offensive line.

Greene seems to be in better shape this week to return to the lineup. Behind him, Georgia has redshirt sophomore Bo Hughley, who fared well in the second half of the Austin Peay matchup.

“Yeah, they’ve both done some individual work, done some work against some scouts and things, and they’re both moving around,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Gaston and Greene. “I’m not sure where they’ll stand. I get to go watch the tape of what they did today here in a few minutes, but they moved around pretty good in Indy (individual drills).” To this point, the injuries have not yet impacted Georgia statistically. The Bulldogs are averaging 215 rushing yards per game and Gunner Stockton has not yet been sacked. One of the bright spots on the offensive line has been freshman Dontrell Glover. When Jackson got hurt, Michael Uini moved over to right tackle, clearing the way for Glover to get on the field. He played 44 snaps in the win, including all 17 on Georgia’s 99-yard touchdown drive to close out the 28-6 game. What makes Glover’s ascension even more impressive is that he did not go through spring practice, only arriving in Athens this summer after a stellar high school career at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia.

“He’s practiced the best,” Smart said. “I mean, that’s when you earn things at Georgia, is what you do in practice. He’s nowhere near where he needs to be, and he knows that. But he is strong-handed. He is tough and fiery. He is quick. He’s a quick learner.” Smart brought up how current NFL starters Jared Wilson, Dylan Fairchild and Tate Ratledge all had to wait their turn before starting at Georgia. Those three were all starters on Georgia’s offensive line last season before becoming top-100 overall picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. It remains to be seen if Glover will do so on Saturday against Tennessee. It would be a big ask to have a freshman make his first start on the road in front of a feral Tennessee crowd. “They’ve got a physical defensive line that comes off and hits you,” Smart said. “We’ve been physical at practice. I think it’s important. I don’t think you can say, all right, well, let’s go out here and rest up and take it easy early game. I mean, if you want to have physicality, you’ve got to reflect it.” Tennessee ranked 10th in the country last year in rush defense, giving up just over 100 yards per game. Against Syracuse and East Tennessee State, not exactly premier rushing offenses, the Volunteers have allowed just 152 rushing yards.

With 8.0 sacks through two games, Tennessee ranks seventh in the country in that stat. It’ll be an impressive feat if Freeling and company are able to successfully protect Stockton on Saturday. “They penetrate, they love to come off the ball, they’re strong rushers,” Freeling said. “They love to bull (rush), they love contact. They’re probably the most physical rushers we’ve played so far, and I’m excited to compete.” Freeling reiterated multiple times he’s excited to play at Neyland Stadium. He knows it will be loud and communication will be difficult. A strong performance won’t just silence the Tennessee faithful, but also the critics as it pertains to how his position group has come together to this point. “You get to go out there and play in front of the best stage, biggest stage in America,” Freeling said. “And you get to go out there and play football, what’s not to love? Best environment. I love being on the road.”