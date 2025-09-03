Dream’s Naz Hillmon making a case for Sixth Woman of the Year honors

In the midst of the Dream’s postseason run, forward Naz Hillmon has carved out a strong case for Sixth Woman of the Year, anchoring the second unit with energy and consistency.

Her inside game remains elite, too. Hillmon leads the league in 2-point field-goal percentage at 64.4%, according to Her Hoop Stats, a mark that underscores her efficiency in the paint.

This season, the forward has expanded her game in ways that demand attention. Under coach Karl Smesko’s system, Hillmon has added a reliable 3-point shot to her arsenal. She went just 1-of-6 from deep across her first three seasons. This season, she’s hit 45 3-pointers, at a 30.6% clip — a dip from her pace in early August but still a dramatic leap forward.

The year-to-year jump tells the full story. Last season, she averaged 5.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 55.2% from the field. This year, even while spending most of the season as a reserve, she’s boosted her numbers to 8.4 points on 6.6 attempts per game, with 1.1 made threes on 3.7 tries. She’s also rebounding more (6.2 per game), passing more (2.4 assists) and impacting the game in ways that don’t always show up on the box score. She also leads the Dream in plus/minus at +6.8, proof that when she’s on the floor, the team is simply better.

“She’s been fantastic this year,” Smesko said after the Dream’s win against Dallas on July 30. “She gives us a burst off the bench almost every game. She’s reliable. She’s very smart. … With the development of her shot, that’s opened up a lot of things. She can drive by people and make decisions.”

Like every award contender, Hillmon faces tough competition. The Sixth Woman of the Year race also features strong cases from Minnesota’s Natisha Hiedeman and Jessica Shepard, along with Seattle rookie Dominique Malonga, the No. 2 overall pick.

Hiedeman has been a constant for the league-leading Lynx, coming off the bench in all 40 games. She’s averaging 8.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 47.4% from the floor. Her impact shows up in the margins, too: her +189 plus/minus total is the highest among players who spent the season primarily in a reserve role. For context, Hillmon’s +153 ranks second in that category across the 27 games as a Dream reserve.

Shepard has built her case with efficiency and toughness inside. In 26 games off the bench — 36 overall — she has averaged 7.8 points while pulling down 2.2 offensive rebounds per game, ninth-best in the league. She also sits in the top 15 in defensive (4.9) and total rebounds (7.2). On top of that, Shepard has been one of the WNBA’s most accurate shooters, leading the league at 62.8% from the field and hitting 63.1% of her 2-point attempts.