U.S. reportedly will host Portugal in Atlanta

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Atlanta in March when his team is hosted by the U.S. team (James Hill/The New York Times 2017)

Men’s national team might also take on Belgium in March, according to reports.

The U.S. men’s national team will host Portugal in a friendly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in March, according to several reports. The U.S. could also host Belgium in the stadium during the same window .

Both matches would be a final look at rosters ahead of the World Cup. Atlanta and the stadium will host eight matches in the tournament.

Portugal is No. 6 in FIFA’s world ranking. The U.S. is No. 15.

The U.S. team, which will play Japan on Tuesday, doesn’t have to qualify for the World Cup because it is one of three host nations, along with Canada and Mexico.

The team has lost its past two matches.