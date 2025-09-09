Atlanta United

U.S. reportedly will host Portugal in Atlanta

Men’s national team might also take on Belgium in March, according to reports.
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Atlanta in March when his team is hosted by the U.S. team (James Hill/The New York Times 2017)
The U.S. men’s national team will host Portugal in a friendly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in March, according to several reports. The U.S. could also host Belgium in the stadium during the same window.

A spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz Stadium hasn’t commented.

Both matches would be a final look at rosters ahead of the World Cup. Atlanta and the stadium will host eight matches in the tournament.

Portugal is No. 6 in FIFA’s world ranking. The U.S. is No. 15.

The U.S. team, which will play Japan on Tuesday, doesn’t have to qualify for the World Cup because it is one of three host nations, along with Canada and Mexico.

The team has lost its past two matches.

Portugal, managed by Roberto Martinez, features world-class players throughout its roster. Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the team also features goalkeeper Diogo Costa (Porto); defenders João Cancelo (Al Hilal), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Tavares (Lazio) and Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain); midfielders Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Palhinha (Tottenham Hotspur) and Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain); and forwards João Félix (Al-Nassr) and Pedro Neto (Chelsea).

Portugal has won the European Championship once and the UEFA Nations League twice.

Atlanta is a logical site because the U.S. Soccer Federation is constructing its first national training center south of the city in Fayette County. The center is named after Arthur Blank, who donated $50 million toward its construction. The center is scheduled to open in spring 2026.

World Cup ticket window opens next week, but there are catches

Finally: Atlanta United upsets Nashville to end 11-match winless streak

3 key matchups: Buccaneers at Falcons

