Why Dream’s Allisha Gray should be in discussions for WNBA’s top honor

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray during the second half of the Dream's win over the Liberty at Gateway Center Arena on Aug. 23. Gray doesn't talk about herself much, but her numbers a shouting MVP contender. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Gray ranks second in the WNBA in minutes (35.3 per game), while averaging 18.6 points, 13.4 shot attempts, 2.3 made 3-pointers on 6.2 tries, 4.5 defensive rebounds, 5.4 total rebounds and 3.6 assists, while sitting third in offensive win shares (4.9) and win shares (6.8) according to Her Hoop Stats . She also ranks among the WNBA’s most reliable scorers, hitting double figures in 39 games this season — a new franchise record that toppled Rhyne Howard’s 36 in 2023.

Allisha Gray won’t talk up her numbers. She won’t rattle off stat lines or highlight her breakout season. But the Dream guard doesn’t have to. Her play speaks loudly enough.

Gray now owns the Dream’s single-season scoring mark with 745 points, and her 90-plus 3-pointers make her only the second player in franchise history to reach that milestone, joining Howard. Within the league, only Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell has matched Gray’s consistency from deep this season.

"She's been one of the best players in the league this year … just an exceptional player," head coach Karl Smesko said after the Dream's victory against the Lynx on Aug. 21. "She has the ability to put on the floor and get to the rim. She does a great job drawing fouls. She's a great all-around scorer. … This is probably her best year passing the ball. She's in the MVP conversation because she's doing it all, including defending and rebounding. … She deserves to be in the conversation." Naz Hillmon agrees: "We need (Allisha) to do what she does, but it's not just on the offensive end," she said after the Dream's victory over the Liberty on Aug. 23. "It's on the defensive end (too). We ask her to guard the best players on the opposite team. We ask her to play 38 minutes, and she just does all of those things, and she does it efficiently. … She's a little quiet, but like, I'm gonna talk her up, and I think that she should definitely be in those conversations."

However, Gray isn’t alone in the MVP race. The field is loaded with star power, from the Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier to the Phoenix Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas to Las Vegas standout A’ja Wilson, the reigning and three-time MVP.

Collier, in particular, has fueled the Lynx’s record-breaking season. Even after missing seven games in August with an ankle injury, she leads the league in scoring at 23.5 points per game and in field goals made (8.5). The five-time All-Star also ranks sixth in minutes (32.4), second in 2-point makes (7.1) and 2-point percentage (57.8), and fourth in free-throw percentage (90.9). On the glass, she sits top 10 in both defensive rebounds (5.6) and total rebounds (7.5).