Georgia Bulldogs Georgia embracing the challenge of winning at Tennessee For the first time this season, Georgia goes on the road. For a young team, this will be a major test.

ATHENS — No matter how loud Kirby Smart plays “Rocky Top” in the indoor practice facility, he knows there’s nothing he can do to help prepare Georgia for what it will be like in Neyland Stadium on Saturday. For the first time this season, Georgia goes on the road. For a young team, this will be a major test.

"Me being in this league for a long time, it plays a factor on the ability to execute when you're in an environment that maybe someone's never been in," Smart said. "And you have to be smart about what you're asking them to execute, because at the end of the day, that's what it is. Who can execute, who can block and tackle, and who can be physical?" This will be the earliest Georgia has visited Tennessee since 1995, when Smart was a member of the Georgia team. The opposing quarterback that day was Peyton Manning. Smart makes winning on the road sound so simple. He's 4-0 as Georgia's head coach in Neyland Stadium. The average score of those games has been 40.75 to 10.25. But last season showed how difficult winning in this new-look SEC is, even for a program like Georgia. The Bulldogs lost at Alabama and Ole Miss last season. Georgia's first road game was a 13-12 slog over what ended up being a 3-9 Kentucky team.

Throw in that this will be the first road game for 40 members of this team, and it’s hard to know how things will turn out for the Bulldogs on Saturday.