High School Sports From best hire to toughest job, a look at Class 5A football coaching changes Check out these major moves before high school teams across Georgia take the field. Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Former Langston Hughes head coach Daniel Williams, shown here during the GHSA Class 5A state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, moved on to become head coach at Northside High in Warner Robins. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Ahead of the 2025 season, Georgia high school football daily looks at the biggest news among Class 5A coaching changes. Here’s a look at the moves, the hires and what to know.

Number of hires: 14 Best hire: Daniel Williams, Northside (Warner Robins) Hardest to replace: Daniel Williams, Hughes Best job: Roswell

Toughest job: Banneker

Most interesting: Dutchtown fired Niketa Battle — despite a 25-13 record over three seasons — and hired Georgia Southern player personnel analyst Kevon Glenn, a 24-year-old former Dutchtown star linebacker in the era of Will Anderson, Glenn’s close friend from childhood. Six Dutchtown players, four of them starters, had transferred before the coaching change, and Battle said that factored into the administration’s decision to make a change. The transfers included all-state quarterback Mike Johnson to Douglas County and Duke-committed defensive lineman Ayden Cain to Gainesville. Battle landed at Banneker. Glenn has hired only former NFL and college players to his coaching staff. “I think that was the underrated statement about being so young is that I still know a lot of people in the football world,” Glenn told GHSF Daily intern Reggie Graham this summer. “Just because it’s not somebody who’s coached in Georgia high school for 10-20 years doesn’t mean I don’t know high-quality people.” Explore Top 10 WRs in Georgia high school football list includes 4 UGA commits Region 1 coaching changes *Evans hired Westside of Augusta coach Lee Hutto to replace Barrett Davis, who resigned in January amid a school investigation over his alleged misconduct. Hutto’s Westside teams were 23-20 in four seasons and 8-3 in 2024. Hutto also has been a head coach at Warren County (2006-08) and Washington-Wilkes (2009-10) and assisted at Richmond Academy, Veterans and alma mater Thomson. Evans was 22-22 in four seasons under Davis and 5-5 in 2024. *Lakeside of Evans promoted defensive coordinator Brett Johnson to replace Steve Hibbitts, who became head coach at Aiken (South Carolina). Johnson, a North Augusta, South Carolina, native and former Coastal Carolina linebacker, has coached at Fox Creek (South Carolina), Westside of Augusta and Lakeside in his 11 high school seasons. Lakeside was 50-66 under Hibbitts and 10-2 last season, the program’s best finish since 2009. Explore Milton coach says 2024 championship team ‘was on a mission to be perfect’ Region 2 coaching changes *Northside of Warner Robins hired Hughes coach Daniel Williams to replace Ben Bailey, who is now assistant principal of discipline at Warner Robins. Williams’ Hughes teams were 61-9 with three region titles and a state championship over the past five seasons after a 2-8 rebuilding year in 2019, his first season. Williams began coaching at another south Fulton County school, Creekside, his alma mater, in 2005. Williams joined Hughes’ staff in 2012. Northside opened the century with 15 consecutive 10-win seasons, but the past six years have been a struggle by Northside standards, with four losing seasons. The 2024 team was 2-8, the school’s worst record since 1965. *Veterans hired Orange Beach (Alabama) assistant and former Cairo head coach Steve DeVoursney to replace Josh Ingram, who became Warner Robins’ offensive coordinator. DeVoursney has a 182-68 record as a head coach at Griffin (2000-13) and Cairo (2015-21). His 2013 Griffin team won a state title. DeVoursney, an Upson-Lee graduate, applied for the Veterans job when the school opened in 2010. Veterans was 9-21 in three seasons under Ingram and 1-9 in 2024.