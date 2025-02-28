High School Sports
Former Dutchtown coach lands at Banneker

Jason Getz / AJC

16 minutes ago

Niketa Battle, the Dutchtown football coach who was fired two weeks ago despite a 25-13 record, was announced as Banneker’s coach on Friday morning.

Banneker is south Fulton County program that last had a winning season in 2018.

Battle has been a head coach each season since 2016 and won four region titles, two while at Mays from 2016 to 2021.

His ouster at Dutchtown was newsworthy for the reasons the Henry County school gave for making a change, that Battle had not communicated well with parents, leading to transfers.

Six Dutchtown players, four that were starters, had moved to other schools in the offseason in what’s a growing trend in Georgia.

“It was definitely a shock,” Battle said. “I felt the program was still moving in a good direction.”

Battle’s record the past nine seasons is 69-38.

