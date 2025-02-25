Football coaching changes: Luella hire, Dunwoody resignation, Schley unretirement

Dunwoody’s Michael Nash announced on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) that he was stepping away from a program that he has led since 2015, which made him DeKalb County Schools' longest-tenured football coach.

Nash’s teams were 34-66. They made the playoffs each of the past two seasons.

“A man I love and respect told me a long time ago, ‘You can leave while they still ove you or you can hang around until they all hate you,’ “ Nash wrote. “I am extremely proud of where we have come in this program, but it has reached the time for me to step away.”

The DeKalb coach that has been in place the longest is now Lakeside’s Morris Starr, who just finished his sixth season.

Schley County’s Darren Alford, who retired in December, confirmed Tuesday that he has changed his mind about retiring after getting news that he could work part-time as a teacher and remain a coach full-time.

Alford said he never wanted to stop coaching.

“I will coach football in some aspect as long as I am able,” Alford said. “My heart is with the program at Schley. I just got burned out having to teach a full day with all my duties. When the solution of part time came along, it was a no-brainer for me.”

Alford’s nine-year record is 72-34 with two region titles with a 2022 Class A Public runner-up finish in 2022.

Here are the GHSA coaching openings and hirings that have been reported since the end of the 2024 season.

Alpharetta - Jason Kervin (Hired Brian Landis)

Armuchee - Eric Belew

Banneker - Braxton Kelly

Berkmar - Andrico Hines

Berrien - Ken Eldridge (Hired Jackson Dean)

Brookwood - Philip Jones (Hired Chad Nighbert)

Calvary Day – Mark Stroud (Hired Jason Cameron)

Cedar Grove - Roderick Moore (Hired Rich Freeman)

Cedar Shoals - Leroy Ryals (Hired Rusty Charpia)

Cedartown - Jamie Abrams (Hired Tommy Atha)

Central Gwinnett - Larry Harold (Hired Terrance Banks)

Chattahoochee County - Bruce Figgins

Claxton - Greg Hill

Commerce - Mark Hollars (Hired Lenny Gregory)

Crisp County – Lawrence Smith (Hired Justin Newman)

Dalton - Kit Carpenter (Hired Chris Prewett)

Dawson County - Sid Maxwell (Hired Jaybo Shaw)

Dunwoody - Michael Nash

Dutchtown - Niketa Battle

Eagle’s Landing Christian - Tanner Rogers

Elbert County - Shannon Jarvis (Hired Andy Dyer)

Evans - Barrett Davis

Emanuel County Institute - Chris Kearson (Hired Chad Harper)

Etowah - Matt Kemper (Hired Brett Vavra)

Flowery Branch – Jason Tester (Hired Michael Perry)

Gordon Central - Lenny Gregory

Greene County - Terrance Banks

Griffin - Clifford Fedd

Grovetown - Cory Evans

Hardaway - Ryan McKenzie (Hired Will Whilden)

Hebron Christian - Jonathan Gess

Heritage (Ringgold) - E.K. Slaughter (Hired Jeremy New)

Hiram - Peter Fominaya

Hughes - Daniel Williams (Hired Andrico Hines)

Irwin County - Casey Soliday

Jones County - Mike Chastain (Hired Justin Montgomery)

Josey - Lawrence Pinkney

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - James Briscoe

Lakeside (Evans) - Steve Hibbitts

Lithia Springs - Corey Jarvis (Hired Ben Arnold)

Loganville - Gene Cathcart/Stephen Smith (Hired Nic Snowden)

Luella - Craig Coleman (Hired Will Richardson)

Marietta - Richard Morgan (Hired Cameron Duke)

Marion County - Billy Law

McNair - Mario Drayton

Meadowcreek - Todd Wofford (Hired Johnny Burdette)

Midtown - Leroy Hood

Mount Paran Christian - Matt Ely

Mount Pisgah Christian - Elijer Martinez (Hired Brad Watkins)

Murray County - Kurt Napier (Hired Jason Allen)

Norcross - Keith Maloof (Hired Corey Richardson)

Northside-Warner Robins - Ben Bailey (Hired Daniel Williams)

Northview - Scott Schwarzer (Hired Mario Drayton)

Pace Academy - Nick Bach (Hired Sean Weatherspoon)

Parkview - Joe Sturdivant (Hired Adam Clack)

Pataula Charter - Sam Brown

Pebblebrook - Michael Woolridge

Pelham - Leonard Guyton (Hired Ryan McKenzie)

Prince Avenue Christian - Greg Vandagriff (Hired Jon Richt)

Providence Christian - John Russ

Roswell - Chris Prewett

Savannah Country Day - Roc Batten (Hired Joey Blackmore)

South Forsyth - Troy Morris (Hired James Thomson)

Southeast Whitfield - Todd Murray

Sprayberry - Brett Vavra (Hired Peter Fominaya)

Union County - Michael Perry (Hired Rob Stowe)

Veterans - Josh Ingram (Hired Steve DeVoursney)

Washington – Justin Rivers

Wilcox County - Rob Stowe

Westminster – Gerry Romberg (Hired Nelson Stewart)