Tri-Cities football hires Woolridge as head coach

Tri-Cities has hired Michael Woolridge as its football coach.

Woolridge had been Pebblebrook’s head coach the past two seasons. His 2024 team finished 6-5, the Falcons’ best record since 2021.

Woolridge was South Atlanta’s head coach in 2021 and 2022 the two seasons before that and led them to a 22-3 record and two state quarterfinals finishes.