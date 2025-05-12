Tri-Cities football hires Woolridge as head coach

Tri-Cities has hired Michael Woolridge as its football coach.
Woolridge had been Pebblebrook’s head coach the past two seasons. His 2024 team finished 6-5, the Falcons’ best record since 2021.
Woolridge was South Atlanta’s head coach in 2021 and 2022 the two seasons before that and led them to a 22-3 record and two state quarterfinals finishes.
Before that, Woolridge worked at his alma mater, Hardaway in Columbus, where he took the program to three consecutive state playoff appearances after a 10-year drought.
Tri-Cities, a Class 5A school in south Fulton County, was 6-4 last season under Rodney Hackney.
The Pebblebrook job, which opened in January, has not been filled.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: AJC
Kemp’s Senate snub shakes up Georgia politics
Democrat Jon Ossoff readies for a fight as Republicans confront a Senate race without Brian Kemp.
Families scramble to vacate hotel abruptly shut down by city of Roswell
The city of Roswell shut down the Economy Hotel due to unsafe living conditions discovered after police arrested six men accused of sex trafficking at the hotel.
From Chicago to the Vatican: Cobb man says classmate turned pope had ‘aura’
Cobb man texted congratulations to his grade school friend for his exciting promotion. The thank you message was signed by name and by new job title: Pope Leo XIV