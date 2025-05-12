High School Sports
Tri-Cities football hires Woolridge as head coach

Michael Woolridge had been Pebblebrook’s head coach the past two seasons.
Michael Woolridge became Tri-Cities' football coach April 8, 2025. Woolridge has led Pebblebrook, South Atlanta and Hardaway to playoff finishes. (Courtesy of Tri-Cities High School)

16 minutes ago

Tri-Cities has hired Michael Woolridge as its football coach.

Woolridge had been Pebblebrook’s head coach the past two seasons. His 2024 team finished 6-5, the Falcons’ best record since 2021.

Woolridge was South Atlanta’s head coach in 2021 and 2022 the two seasons before that and led them to a 22-3 record and two state quarterfinals finishes.

Before that, Woolridge worked at his alma mater, Hardaway in Columbus, where he took the program to three consecutive state playoff appearances after a 10-year drought.

Tri-Cities, a Class 5A school in south Fulton County, was 6-4 last season under Rodney Hackney.

The Pebblebrook job, which opened in January, has not been filled.

