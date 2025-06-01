Struggling Atlanta United stars may benefit from call-ups

A temporary change of scenery may be just what two of Atlanta United’s underperforming Designated Players need, manager Ronny Deila said after Saturday’s 2-0 loss at New York Red Bulls. The Five Stripes were shut out for the seventh time.
Striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, bought for $22 million before the season, failed to score for the 10th consecutive match. He was called up by Ivory Coast for friendlies against New Zealand on June 7 and Canada on June 10, according to Deila.
Midfielder Miguel Almiron, bought for $10 million before the season, has one goal in the past 10 matches and one assist in the past 12. The goal was a redirected effort short-ranger seven matches ago. He was called up Paraguay for World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay on June 5 and Brazil on June 10, according to Deila.
“Go out and enjoy yourself, take care of yourself, and then, as I said, we are improving,” Deila said. “We’re going to get better. So when you come back again, it’s about full energy into what we’re going to do here.”
Deila said he thought Almiron was very good in Atlanta United’s previous two matches, both wins, but looked tired against Red Bulls. Almiron’s giveaway resulted in Red Bulls’ first goal in the opening five minutes. He finished with three shots, two on target, but failed to create a chance for a teammate for the second consecutive match. He has created eight chances in the past eight matches.
Latte Lath took one shot against Red Bulls. It wasn’t on goal. He hasn’t put a shot on goal in eight matches. He has a team-leading five goals. He had a goal called back because of an offsides call in the second half of Saturday’s match. Against Red Bulls, he frequently received the ball with his back to the opponent’s goal, which made it difficult for him to use his speed, his biggest asset, to get into shooting positions.
“He needs, of course, some confidence now, and hopefully they can get that with the national team, get that goal,” Deila said. “I think that will change a lot.”
Atlanta United captain Brad Guzan, similar to Deila, said Almiron and Latte Lath can hopefully gain some belief while with their national teams that can be brought back to MLS.
Atlanta United will play at NYCFC on June 12. Almiron and Latte Lath are two of several teammates who have been called into their national teams. That groups includes centerbacks Luis Abram (Peru), Efrain Morales (Bolivia) and Noah Cobb (U.S. Under-20s), midfielders Bartosz Slisz (Poland) and Jay Fortune (Trinidad & Tobago), and wingers Saba Lobjanidze (Georgia) and Luke Brennan (U.S. U-20s). Many of the players have games on June 10 and will rejoin Atlanta United in New York. Deila said it’s not ideal but “it is what it is.”
Atlanta United dropped to 13th in the East, eight points NYCFC for the ninth and final playoff spot in the East. Saturday’s match was the first of six consecutive road matches. If it is going to make a push to climb up the table, it will need production from Almiron and Latte Lath.
“Hopefully they can go get some confidence in terms of playing well, whether that’s assists, goals, just playing, and hopefully they can bring that back to us,” Guzan said.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3
April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1
April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0
April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0
April 26 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 0
May 3 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 10 Chicago 2, Atlanta United 1
May 14 Atlanta United 1, Austin 1
May 17 Philadelphia 1, Atlanta United 0
May 25 Atlanta United 4, Cincinnati 2
May 28 Atlanta United 3, Orlando 2
May 31 Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 0
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
