Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Eliminating ‘simple mistakes’ must be Atlanta United’s priority, Deila says

Following 2-0 loss at N.Y. Red Bulls, Five Stripes will focus on defense heading into international break.
Atlanta United's Pedro Amador (right) dribbles against Kyle Duncan of the New York Red Bulls on Saturday at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J. (Brennan Asplen/Atlanta United)

Credit: Brennan Asplen/Atlanta United

Credit: Brennan Asplen/Atlanta United

Atlanta United's Pedro Amador (right) dribbles against Kyle Duncan of the New York Red Bulls on Saturday at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J. (Brennan Asplen/Atlanta United)
By
16 minutes ago

HARRISON, N.J. — Improving its defense will be Atlanta United’s focus when the team reconvenes for training Thursday, manager Ronny Deila said after Saturday’s 2-0 loss at the New York Red Bulls.

“You cannot concede two goals every game,” Deila said. “That’s impossible. We make too many simple mistakes, and that is my biggest worry. That’s something we have to do something with.”

ExploreStruggling Atlanta United stars may benefit from call-ups

Deila switched the formation to incorporate a back five six matches ago because he said the team was allowing too many goals. It had given up 20 through 11 games, or 1.81 per match.

The team started well after the switch, giving up four goals in three games. But it has regressed, allowing six goals in its past three for a six-match average of 1.6, and a season average of 1.76 per match.

Atlanta United won two of those six matches.

The team has five matches of six remaining in a road stretch. It will next play at NYCFC on June 12 after the completion of this week’s international break.

“You cannot score three, four goals away,” he said. “That you do one or two times a year. But you do not do that often.”

Though Deila changed the formation, the mental mistakes that contributed to causing the change are reoccurring.

Atlanta United gave up a goal to the Red Bulls within the first five minutes because Miguel Almiron underhit a pass in his team’s defensive third of the field that was intercepted by New York’s Cameron Harper.

Luis Abram failed to stop him one-on-one, and Atlanta United trailed in the fourth minute.

Deila described it as “a lot of the same story.”

The second goal allowed 26 minutes later came from a pass that split two Atlanta United defensive lines. Harper got behind Pedro Amador and squared a pass to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to one-time it.

ExploreAtlanta United needs to showcase personality, says head coach Ronny Deila

Deila said the team didn’t press the Red Bulls with enough intensity when New York had the ball, which forced the back line to drop deeper. That has been a season-long issue.

“It’s the simple things like balls in behind, we don’t recover right,” Deila said. “It’s the pass we play and are not accurate enough, and then we are not good enough in the one-on-one challenge. For me, those are things we need to work on. That is what we need to get better. If not, then it’s going to be tough to get three points.”

Deila pointed out that in Atlanta United’s four wins, it has allowed two, three, two and two goals. It failed to win its only shutout, a 0-0 draw with the Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the season’s third match.

Deila said he thinks the system he has implemented, a 5-3-2, suits the players. Now, they need to keep training.

A problem is that six of the 11 starters won’t be with the team when it gathers again because they were called up by their national teams.

“It’s not the end of the world,” captain Brad Guzan said. “We need to get better in all areas of the game. Maybe guys going away with their national teams and change the scenery and whatnot, all of a sudden maybe that gives them maybe a little bit of confidence.

“Hopefully, we can use this time as a positive. We won’t have everyone in the building, but still an opportunity for guys to be able to then come back and rejoin the group, maybe refreshed and with a bit of a chip on the shoulder that gives us that move to go into New York City.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

ExploreBeating Red Bulls would be ‘massive’ for Atlanta United for many reasons

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta United forward Jamal Thiare (14) scored in the 94th minute Sunday as the Five Stripes beat Cincinnati 4-2 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United breaks through, but one game doesn’t mean it’s a turnaround

Atlanta United had 12 shots, including six on goal, in Sunday's 4-2 win over Cincinnati. But can they duplicate the effort — and success — Wednesday against Orlando?

Beating Red Bulls would be ‘massive’ for Atlanta United for many reasons

Atlanta United is carrying a two-game winning streak into Saturday’s match.

Atlanta United win streak snapped at Red Bulls

The Latest

Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath #19 battles for the ball during the second half of the match against the New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, NJ on Saturday May 31, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Struggling Atlanta United stars may benefit from call-ups

Atlanta United win streak snapped at Red Bulls

Beating Red Bulls would be ‘massive’ for Atlanta United for many reasons

Featured

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, speaks outside the Federal Prison Camp on May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $36 million and hiding millions in earnings to avoid paying taxes. (Dan Anderson/AP)

Credit: Dan Anderson/AP

Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn

The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.

A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.

Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.

South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference

Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.