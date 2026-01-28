Politics FBI raids Fulton County election office ‘The FBI agents are here to get the 2020 ballots,’ Fulton County court clerk said. FBI public affairs officer Jenna Sellitto approaches the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The FBI raided Fulton County’s election operations center Wednesday, an action apparently connected to the Trump administration’s long-held, but unproven, belief that Fulton’s handling of the 2020 presidential election was rife with fraud. Reached by phone Wednesday, Fulton County Court Clerk Che’ Alexander said a large number of federal agents were retrieving boxes of ballots from the warehouse where they were being stored.

“The FBI agents are here to get the 2020 ballots,” Alexander said. “They’re all here — trucks, everything.” Tony Thomas, spokesperson for the Atlanta office of the FBI, said the agency was conducting a “court-ordered activity” at the elections operation center on Campbellton Fairburn Road in Union City. Thomas did not offer any further details on the aims of the raid or what might have been seized. Neither Fulton County nor Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office appeared to have advance notice of the raid. Neither offered immediate comment. President Donald Trump has falsely claimed his narrow defeat to President Joe Biden in 2020 was the result of a “rigged” vote. Three separate tallies of the roughly 5 million ballots cast in the 2020 election upheld Biden’s narrow victory, court challenges by Trump allies were rejected, and state and federal election officials have vouched for the results.

Still, Trump and his allies continue to spread conspiracy theories about widespread fraud. His demand that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “find” votes to reverse his defeat was at the center of the now-dismissed Fulton County election interference case.

The timing collides with Raffensperger’s bid for the GOP nomination for governor, where he faces Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, the Trump-backed front-runner who has painted his rival as a “Never Trumper.” The raid also puts pressure on other top Georgia Republicans who consistently endorsed the integrity of the 2020 vote — and even defeated Trump-endorsed candidates in the 2022 election who echoed the president’s false claims. Among them is Attorney General Chris Carr, another Republican gubernatorial candidate, and Gov. Brian Kemp, a former state elections official who has repeatedly said the Georgia election “was not stolen” and has long urged Republicans to focus on the future. Even after his November 2024 victory, Trump has continued to falsely claim his 2020 defeat was part of a scheme to block his reelection, and he said in January that “people will soon be prosecuted.” No widespread corruption was found. No election was stolen from Trump. In fact, Trump’s allegations were investigated and repeatedly found to be false.

State and federal investigators found no merit to claims that security footage from State Farm Arena the night of the 2020 election was a “smoking gun” for fraud. Investigators found the video showed only normal ballot counting, and two Fulton County election workers featured in the video won a $148 million defamation verdict against former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who played a central role in spreading the false allegations. Investigators debunked allegations that tens of thousands of dead, underage and other ineligible voters cast ballots. And they found no evidence to support allegations of electronic vote-flipping, illegal ballot harvesting and other schemes. The problems investigators did find — such as several thousand double-scanned ballots — were not widespread enough to affect the outcome of the election. In 2020, Trump’s then-Attorney General William Barr told him that federal investigators had not found evidence to change the outcome of his loss to Democrat Joe Biden. But that was not the message Trump wanted to hear.

Trump later demanded that Justice Department officials fire Byung “BJay” Pak, the U.S. attorney in Atlanta whose investigators found no evidence of the widespread fraud. Pak ultimately resigned. Still, the relentless repetitions of false claims convinced many Georgians they were credible. Atlanta Journal-Constitution polls at the time showed that a substantial majority of Republicans believe there was significant fraud in the 2020 election. The investigation is the latest example of the Trump Justice Department revisiting the 2020 election. In December, DOJ filed a lawsuit against Fulton County, seeking to obtain access to its 2020 ballots, absentee ballot signature envelopes and other election materials. That same month DOJ filed a separate lawsuit seeking to obtain detailed information about Georgia voters. Though Raffensperger’s office has provided some information, it has not provided information that he says cannot be released under state law, including voters’ Social Security numbers, dates of birth and driver’s license numbers. That suit was dismissed last week when a federal judge in Macon ruled the Justice Department had filed it in the wrong court. Raffensperger’s office is in Atlanta. The DOJ refiled the suit Tuesday in Atlanta.