Fulton County election raid: A timeline of how we got here

Members of Voter Review Panel confer as Fulton County's members of a recount team work on a hand recount and audit of ballots during Fulton County's Risk Limiting Audit process at Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Trump’s baseless claims that he won the 2020 election in Georgia culminated in an FBI raid at an election office in the state’s largest county.

November 2020 to January 2021 : Using litigation and political pressure, Trump seeks to overturn Biden’s victory in Georgia and other swing states. He claims the election was stolen, though numerous state and federal investigations found no evidence to support his claim.

November 2020: Democrat Joe Biden defeats incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in Georgia and wins the election.

Jan. 2, 2021: In a phone call with Brad Raffensperger, Trump urges the Georgia secretary of state to find 11,780 votes to overturn Biden’s win in the state.

Jan. 6, 2021: At a Washington, D.C., rally, Trump urges supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol to protest Congress’ certification of Biden’s victory. The march turns violent, delaying the certification.

August 2023: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charges Trump and 18 others with racketeering and other crimes stemming from their roles in trying to overturn the 2020 election.

November 2024: Trump is reelected president. He continues to claim the 2020 election was stolen, though no evidence supports his claim.