Fulton County election raid: A timeline of how we got here
Trump’s baseless claims that he won the 2020 election in Georgia culminated in an FBI raid at an election office in the state’s largest county.
Members of Voter Review Panel confer as Fulton County's members of a recount team work on a hand recount and audit of ballots during Fulton County's Risk Limiting Audit process at Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
November 2020 to January 2021: Using litigation and political pressure, Trump seeks to overturn Biden’s victory in Georgia and other swing states. He claims the election was stolen, though numerous state and federal investigations found no evidence to support his claim.
Jan. 2, 2021: In a phone call with Brad Raffensperger, Trump urges the Georgia secretary of state to find 11,780 votes to overturn Biden’s win in the state.
Jan. 6, 2021: At a Washington, D.C., rally, Trump urges supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol to protest Congress’ certification of Biden’s victory. The march turns violent, delaying the certification.
August 2023: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charges Trump and 18 others with racketeering and other crimes stemming from their roles in trying to overturn the 2020 election.
November 2024: Trump is reelected president. He continues to claim the 2020 election was stolen, though no evidence supports his claim.
December 2024: The Georgia Court of Appeals disqualifies Willis from prosecuting Trump and the other defendants in the election interference case, citing her romantic relationship with a special prosecutor in the case. The Georgia Supreme Court later upholds the decision, and the charges in the election interference case are later dismissed.
October 2025: In a letter, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon seeks a slew of records previously requested by the State Election Board.
October 2025: The State Election Board subpoenas Fulton County 2020 election ballots.
November 2025: In a second letter, Dhillon asks Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney and Fulton County Superior Court Clerk Ché Alexander for county election records.
December 2025: The Justice Department files a federal lawsuit against Alexander, seeking copies of the ballots. The county argues the request is improper and that it cannot release the ballots. The case is still pending.
Wednesday: Armed with a search warrant, FBI agentsarrive at the Fulton County elections operation center in south Fulton County.The warrant says they are seeking 2020 ballots and other election records.
David Wickert writes about the state budget, finance and voting issues. Previously, he covered local government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Before moving to Atlanta, he worked at newspapers in Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.
