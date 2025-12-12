Trump Justice Department sues Fulton County to obtain 2020 ballots

A Fulton County elections workers prepares absentee ballots for counting during the county's second recount of Presidential Election Day ballots at the Georgia World Congress Center, Tuesday, November 25, 2020. The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday filed a federal lawsuit seeking copies of ballots and other documents from the 2020 election. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

It’s a dramatic escalation in federal involvment in a continuing effort to prove fraud in the presidential election

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Atlanta, also seeks absentee ballot signature envelopes, digital files and other records from the 2020 election. The lawsuit accuses the Fulton County Clerk of Superior Court Che Alexander of violating federal laws by failing to produce the documents, which have been sealed by a court order.

The Justice Department lawsuit marks a dramatic escalation of the Trump administration’s investigation into allegations of voting fraud in Fulton County. President Donald Trump has claimed for years that fraud cost him the election in Georgia.

Numerous investigations have found human error contributed to problems in the county’s conduct of that election. But they have found no evidence of intentional misconduct. Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow victory was confirmed by two recounts, including a hand count of every ballot cast.

But Trump and his supporters have long contended the election was rife with fraud. Last year a right-wing majority on the State Election Board subpoenaed the ballots and other documents, but that dispute is tied up in court.

The election board later sought Justice Department assistance. In October the department requested the ballots and other election materials. The county responded that the ballots are under seal, and it would take a court order to unseal them.