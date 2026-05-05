Politics Fulton seeks to block federal subpoena targeting 2020 election workers The Justice Department demand seeks names, addresses and contact information for thousands who helped run Fulton County’s election. Boxes of election records, including from 2020, appear in a locked cage at the Fulton County Clerk’s Warehouse, which is behind the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center, in Union City on Friday, March 20, 2026. Some 2020 election records were not seized by the FBI in their raid in late January. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Caleb Groves and Greg Bluestein 12 minutes ago Share

Fulton County elections officials are racing to block a federal subpoena seeking personal information about thousands of election staffers, poll workers and volunteers who helped administer the November 2020 election. In a 27-page motion filed Monday, the Fulton County Board of Elections casts the subpoena as an unprecedented and politically motivated maneuver and accused the Justice Department of weaponizing a federal grand jury to revive debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

The Justice Department subpoena, dated April 17 but disclosed in court Monday, commands the board’s custodian of records to appear in U.S. District Court in Atlanta on Tuesday with rosters of election staff members. It seeks the names, duties, home addresses, email addresses and personal phone numbers of people involved in the 2020 election in Georgia’s most populous county, long a focus of President Donald Trump’s false claims of widespread election fraud. Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts said in an interview that it’s an ongoing effort to “intimidate workers in our county, to discourage people from voting.” He added that the county is prepared to fight the effort “with every possible resource.”

Dan Bishop, U.S. attorney for North Carolina’s Middle District, wrote in a letter attached to the subpoena that the information was needed for an ongoing federal investigation that could later be used in trial.